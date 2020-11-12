Search

Oil giant BP given permission for already built charging points

PUBLISHED: 12:33 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 12 November 2020

The BP filling station and M&S Simply store at Lynn Hill, Dereham. Picture: Archant

The BP filling station and M&S Simply store at Lynn Hill, Dereham. Picture: Archant

One of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies has been given the all clear to keep two electric vehicle charging points that were built without planning permission.

BP built two electric vehicle charging bays at its Lynn Hill petrol station on Yaxham Road in Dereham.

After realising planning permission was needed to build the charging points, the company applied retrospectively to Breckland Council.

Now one month later, the council has approved the plans, meaning the charging points will stay.

In the decision notice, Breckland’s planning officer said: “No objections to the proposal have been raised by the highway authority, in addition no objections have been received from the town council or neighbours following consultation.

“It is not considered that the proposals would give rise to any amenity issues.”

The site on Yaxham Road consists of a fuel forecourt, a Marks and Spencer convenience store, jet wash station and customer parking.

