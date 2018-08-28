Boy scout troops prepare for Dereham hut extension

South Green Scout Haven, in Dereham. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Troops of boy scouts in Dereham can be prepared to see their group’s hut extended, if plans to expand the building are approved by the district council.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application to extend the 2nd Dereham Scout group’s hut, Scout Haven, on South Green, Dereham, was submitted for approval to Breckland Council last week.

The plans, submitted on behalf of Spencer Burrell, from the 2nd Dereham Scouts, by Peter Codling Architects, based in Norwich, state include extending the existing hut, providing new rooms and an open area, as well as a new store building, which will extend the hut by almost 90 metres.

The proposal description states: “Extension of existing scout hut building to provide new rooms and covered open area.

“New store building in place of existing store.”

The site is already occupied by the scouts, and the application was registered with the council on Tuesday, November 27.