Search

Advanced search

Boy, 11, may have been denied the chance to say farewell to dying mother

PUBLISHED: 12:17 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 01 November 2019

Norfolk County Council;s headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Norfolk County Council;s headquarters at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

Archant

An 11-year-old boy in foster care was not told his mother's life support machine was about to be switched off - even though Norfolk County Council's family support worker knew about it the day before she died.

County councillor John Fisher. Pic: Archant Library.County councillor John Fisher. Pic: Archant Library.

The boy's foster carer told him of his biological mother's death the day after it happened in 2011, but it took four years for the youngster to discover he might have missed the chance to bid his mum farewell.

And the council's poor record keeping means he will never know why he was not told his mother was ill or whether there would have been time to visit her one last time before she died.

The boy, now an adult, complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, who criticised the county council and said it had caused him "significant injustice, which will continue to affect him throughout his life".

The watchdog has published its report into the case of the young man, referred to as Mr D.

The ombudsman said "It has resulted in uncertainty for Mr D; he will never know whether he lost an opportunity to see his mother before she died."

It wasn't until 2015, where more details of Mr D's mother's death were revealed to him, that he learned the family support worker knew her life support machine was to be turned off - and he was not told.

The ombudsman criticised the council's poor record keeping - which failed to detail exactly when the support worker knew - and a lack of sensitivity.

The watchdog also criticised the way the council dealt with his complaint.

Action since taken to improve practice was welcomed, but the council was told to apologise and pay £1,200 to Mr D.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's service at Norfolk County Council, said: "We completely accept the ombudsman's findings and are very sorry for the distress caused to Mr D.

"We have always acknowledged that we should have handled this far more sensitively and we have apologised, paid compensation and offered counselling to this young man.

"I am confident that our record keeping and practice has improved significantly since Mr D's mother died in 2011 and our support for children in and leaving our care has vastly improved."

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Press Conference LIVE: Krul fit for Canaries but doubts over Hernandez, Cantwell and Amadou for Brighton trip

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul had tests on his knee after suffering pain in the 3-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bronze stag statue worth £950 stolen from garden

A 4ft bronze statue of a stag has been stolen from a garden in Thursford. Picture: Norfolk Police`

Inquests into cyclists’ deaths adjourned as police investigations continue

Sze-Ming Cheung who died in a crash in 2018. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists