Search

Advanced search

'Praise the Lord' - Pastor's relief as church hall built out of position is spared demolition

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 January 2020

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A £920,000 church hall which was built 4.5m out of position has been spared demolition by a planning inspector.

The back of the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church, which the council says is too close to the site boundary. Photo: Luke PowellThe back of the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church, which the council says is too close to the site boundary. Photo: Luke Powell

Norwich City Council had ordered that Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church's new hall be demolished and rebuilt, after its new extension was built 4.5m too close to Old School Road in 2018.

The church said it would be "heart-breaking" if the demolition had to go ahead and lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate to overturn the city council's enforcement action.

And after waiting with bated breath over the decision, church bosses have now learned that its hall will be able to stay put after an inspector ruled in its favour.

Edmond Tsui, church pastor, said: "Praise the Lord. The hall has been serving the community for a long time now so it would have been such a shame to have to demolish it and start again.

The opening of the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church hall in October 2018. The city's lord mayor for 2018/19, attended the event. Photo: Bowthorpe Road Methodist ChurchThe opening of the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church hall in October 2018. The city's lord mayor for 2018/19, attended the event. Photo: Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church

"It is not just the church community that makes use of it - lots of local groups such as Brownies and Girl Guides do too, so it would really have been devastating.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been very stressful waiting to learn the decision but I'm now pleased we can put this whole ordeal behind us and continue to serve the community as normal."

Mr Tsui said the church has a weekly congregation of 150 people each Sunday and that it was also branching out to provide coffee mornings and other similar events.

It serves a mixture of English and Chinese Christians who had previously been based in Sprowston.

The building itself was completed in October 2018, with planning permission initially being granted in 2016. Around £300,000 towards the extension was crowdfunded by the congregation, while additional funds were raised through various grants.

However, after the building was built in the wrong place, City Hall took enforcement action, arguing that it is too close to homes on Old School Road and was "considered dangerous".

However, in his decision notice, planning inspector Stephen Brown wrote: "Although the presence of the new hall inevitably has a degree of impact on residential amenity, I am aware that the extended church provides an important community benefit.

"I consider this benefit outweighs such relatively small impact as there is."

Most Read

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

More Marham jets to join aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

More F-35 Lightning jets are set to join HMS Queen Elzabeth Picture: MoD

‘White-hot’ fireball spotted over Norfolk

A fireball was spotted in the skies over Norfolk. Picture shows a previous fireball. Picture: supplied by Dan Self

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Get the scrapers out - severe frost and freezing fog across Norfolk

The Met Office is warning that the cold weather is set to continue over the next few days, pictured Roydon common. Picture: Julie Smart

New shops and Primark - the street where traders say things are on the up

Some of the businesses on Timberhill - from top left clockwise, Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, Donnelli's Pizzeria, the team at Timberhill Bakery, Deb Dominic of Hairsmiths, Cata Parrish at Re.Source, Poppy Stevens, bookseller at Bookbugs and Dragon Tales and, centre, a pizza from Voodoo Daddy's Showroom. Photos: Simon Finlay, Steve Adams, Sonya Duncan, James Randle, Donnelli's Pizzeria, Neil Didsbury and Antony Kelly.

‘Praise the Lord’ - Pastor’s relief as church hall built out of position is spared demolition

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists