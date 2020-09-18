Search

Advanced search

Vandals’ glass spree shuts city park indefinitely

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 September 2020

Bowers Avenue park remained shut due to broken glass in both sandpits. Norwich City Council says it does not have the budget to replenish the sand. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Bowers Avenue park remained shut due to broken glass in both sandpits. Norwich City Council says it does not have the budget to replenish the sand. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A city park which has remained shut due to broken glass has not been able to reopen as the council currently “does not have the budget” for the clean up operation.

Bowers Avenue park remained shut due to broken glass in both sandpits. Norwich City Council says it does not have the budget to replenish the sand. Picture: Ruth LawesBowers Avenue park remained shut due to broken glass in both sandpits. Norwich City Council says it does not have the budget to replenish the sand. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Shattered glass strewn over two sand pits has meant that Bowers Avenue park, in Mile Cross, has not opened since the start of lockdown.

During the pandemic, a large quantity of glass was smashed over the playground by vandals.

Marcel and Leanne Atkinson, both 31, live opposite Bowers Avenue park in Mile Cross. Picture: Ruth LawesMarcel and Leanne Atkinson, both 31, live opposite Bowers Avenue park in Mile Cross. Picture: Ruth Lawes

But Norwich City Council said it did not have the budget to clear up the play area and, as a result, it would remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The cost of replacing the sand is likely to be around £12,000.

Families living nearby the park said the closure came as no surprise as it was “always covered with glass”.

Marcel Atkinson, a carpenter, has lived with his wife Leanne, a full time mum, and his three children aged seven, five and two opposite the park for one and a half years.

The 31-year-old said: “We rarely used the park as it was always full of glass. Even if you went down the slide there would be glass around the sides.

“It’s a shame that this park is like this, as it’s on our doorstep and would be handy, but it’s not the end of the world.

“We just go to other parks instead, such as Sloughbottom, Eaton or Earlham.”

Rachel Akhidenor, who works at Asda, said she avoided taking her daughter, aged seven, to the park as it was a hot spot for anti-social behaviour.

The 46-year-old said: “It’s concerning as you don’t want that on your doorstep and it has always been known that there is glass there.

“It just puts you off going there really.”

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: “Careless acts like this can have far and wide-reaching effects for others. There are now families who are unable to visit this play area and any money that is used to clear up messes like this, is money we then wouldn’t have to deliver other services to communities.

“If people in the area are aware of and experiencing anti-social behaviour, we urge them to either report it to us, or the police, where relevant, so we can work together to resolve issues and ensure people feel safe and secure where they live.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Almost 200 pupils and five staff members isolating from school following positive coronavirus test

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Farmers fear downgrades to green payment scheme could be ‘catastrophic for nature’

Farmers and conservationists fear landscape-scale nature recovery efforts could be undermined if the top tiers of the government's new environmental schemes are 'downgraded'. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Organisers determined to run city’s Open Christmas in some form despite Covid-19

Norwich Open Christmas at St Andrew's Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It’s really lifted me’ - Canaries fan who lost husband two weeks ago lands ticket in Norwich City ballot

Carrow Road will reopen to 1,000 fans for the game against Preston. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN