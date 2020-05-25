Search

Advanced search

Shops expected to reopen from June 15, says prime minister

PUBLISHED: 19:31 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 25 May 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Pic: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Pic: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Prime minister Boris Johnson has set out his plans for the staged reopening of shops in England, with markets potentially reopening in a week’s time and other shops from the middle of June.

At his Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said outsoor markets and car showrooms could reopen from next Monday if they can meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines to protect shoppers and workers.

And he said that, from June 15, all other “non-essential retail” will be allowed to reopen, depending on progress and if businesses are “Covid secure”.

Mr Johnson said: “We will set out our formal assessment of the five tests that we set for adjusting the lockdown later this week as part of the three-weekly review we are legally required to undertake by Thursday.

“But because of the progress we are making I can, with confidence, put the British people on notice of the changes we intend to introduce as we move to step two.”

From June 1, outdoor markets and car showrooms will be allowed to open, provided they can do so safely.

Mr Johnson said: “We know that the transmission of the virus is lower outdoors and that it is easier to follow Covid secure guidelines in open spaces.”

From June 15, “all other non-essential retail” will be allowed to reopen, contingent on progress in the fight against coronavirus and if the businesses are “covid secure”.

Mr Johnson said new guidance was being published for the retail sector “detailing the measures they should take to meet the necessary social distancing and hygiene standards”.

“Shops now have the time to implement this guidance before they reopen,” he said.

“This will ensure there can be no doubt about what steps they should take.”

Boris Johnson said the authorities would “have the powers we need to enforce compliance where that is required”.

“I want people to be confident that they can shop safely provided they follow the social distancing rules for all premises,” he added.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, Public Health England’s medical director, said the R number, showing the reproduction of the virus, is estimated to be between 0.7 and 1.

The government has stressed the importance of that figure remaining below 1.

MORE: What would a socially-distanced Norwich Market look like?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Paedophile drove from Norfolk to Wales to abduct girl, 15

Charles Fraser-Varney of Thetford, groomed a girl and then travelled to Wales to abduct her.

Two more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.
Drive 24