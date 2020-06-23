Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Get kids back to schools’ - PM’s plea as pandemic sees inequalities worsen

PUBLISHED: 19:52 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 23 June 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson has relaxed lockdown guidelines. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson has relaxed lockdown guidelines. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Children from underprivileged backgrounds are not returning to schools “in the numbers they could and should”, the prime minister had said.

Boris Johnson urged parents to “get their kids back into school” as he addressed the issues of worsening inequalities for children during the coronavirus lockdown at the final daily press briefing at No 10 Downing Street.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 23, the prime minister said the Covid-19 crisis had been “unfair” in its effects on children’s education.

It follows warnings by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that a generation of Norfolk’s children are at risk of being “failed” and “forgotten” as issues with already struggling support services are worsened by the impact of the pandemic.

READ MORE: SPECIAL REPORT: ‘Failed and forgotten’ - are a generation of our children being let down?

Experts fear the scale of the fallout on those already most at risk is being masked, with fears of “lifetime consequences” for those trapped in abusive homes, cut off from support services, and facing widening gaps in attainment.

The prime minister said: “I totally agree about one of the most unfair aspects of this crisis.”

He added: “One of the saddest things is that it’s kids from deprived backgrounds who really need to be back in school who perhaps aren’t going back into the primary school classes that are open in the numbers that they could and should and we already want to urge them and encourage parents to get their kids back into school, into early years, reception, year one and year six and we’re encouraging schools to take more children if they can fit them in.”

READ MORE: Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

When asked by the LDRS what he personally intended to do to tackle ingrained inequalities, the prime minister said there needed to be more investment in schools, infrastructure and broadband.

“We’ve got to look at what is happening across the whole of the country,” he said. “There are areas that do need more investment in schools, in buildings and we’re going to be doing a lot on that.

“We’re putting out a huge programme to get rural broadband in - such a vital thing for communities that are more remote or have been left behind.”

And he added: “Particularly for young people, I want to see much more direct contact with teachers, more one-to-one tutoring of the kind we’re now supporting through the catch up programme.

“That’s very important not just for kids who are falling behind but for all kids. I think it makes a huge difference to their lives.”

READ MORE: Holidays and two households meeting indoors - what do the new lockdown rules mean?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Couple tie the knot in ‘magical’ hospital wedding 48 hours before bride’s death

Andy and Rute Ralph on their wedding day. Picture: Bill Vine

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Acle Straight westbound reopens after five vehicle collision

A large section of the Acle Straight has been closed and a 27-mile diversion put in place following a crash involving a number of vehicles. Picture: Google Maps

Man charged with murder following woodland attack

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson