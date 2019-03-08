Video

Boris Johnson fails to get a general election - but what does Norwich think?

Rob Russell, 54 from Kings Lynn does not think an election would be beneficial right now. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

People in Norwich are split over Boris Johnson's call for an early general election.

"This has gone on for too long" Richard Hardy, 72 from Norwich does not want another election but is prepared for one. Picture: Neil Didsbury "This has gone on for too long" Richard Hardy, 72 from Norwich does not want another election but is prepared for one. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Prime Minister had sought a general election on October 15 but was defeated in the Commons this evening when the motion failed to get a two thirds majority.

The call for an election was a response to the Benn Bill, passed earlier today in Parliament, which gives Boris Johnson an October 19 deadline to either pass a Brexit deal or secure support from MPs for a no-deal Brexit.

Earlier today, we asked the people in Norwich their thoughts on a snap election - and they were undecided.

Rob Russell, 54, was against an election as he believes it won't solve anything and is sceptical of all three major parties.

Linda Hooker, 62 from Taverham would vote labour if an election is called, even though she is not a fan of Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Neil Didsbury Linda Hooker, 62 from Taverham would vote labour if an election is called, even though she is not a fan of Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Neil Didsbury

He said: "I'm not sure Lib Democrats are fit to govern and Jeremy Corbyn wants to nationalise everything which, as a property owner, I worry about. The Tories have proved they are self-interested."

Calvert Churchill, however, was for a general election and said: "Boris Johnson doesn't represent a meritocractic society in any shape of form."

He added: "Lib Dem or Labour are a better representative of the people of Great Britain."

For 24-year-old Deanna Smith, the benefits of an election were less clear.

She said: "I don't think anyone's ready for another election, really, are they?

"An election is not necessarily bad, but whether the turnout would be so high as people are fatigued"

But Richard Hardy said he was "ready for an election" despite "not wanting one".

The 72-year-old said: "This has gone on for too long. This is just crazy. Parliament is not giving the will of the people, it's parliament giving the will of Parliament."

Mr Hardy added that he had voted Remain in the Referendum but was having second thoughts and now wants out of Europe. "I've had enough," he said.

A similar swell of doubt over voting in the event of an election was also raised by Linda Hooker, 62, a lifelong Labour voter.

She said: "It would be a tough decision as I do not have a lot of confidence in Corbyn."

She also said government was taking too long to deal with a really big issue and that an election was probably due.

John Willis, however, had faith in Boris Johnson and said he would deliver Brexit.