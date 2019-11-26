Video

Boris Johnson: 'I love Greggs' pasties but I've no idea who Teemu Pukki is'

Prime minister Boris Johnson has revealed he loves eating at Greggs - but has no idea who Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki is Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Boris Johnson has revealed he loves eating at high street favourite Greggs.

But, during a round of quick fire questions while on a visit to this newspaper's office, the prime minister did admit he preferred the meaty snacks to the firm's new vegan sausage rolls.

Asked if he had ever eaten at Greggs he said: "What? You mean like a pasty or a sausage roll? Have I ever not had a Greggs?! I am made of Greggs. But are you a Greggs' vegan sausage roll man? I have had many of them. I think on the whole I prefer meat."

However his knowledge of football was not as impressive. Quizzed on which team was top of the Premier League he said: "Listen ... don't ask me anything about football."

Asked who Teemu Pukki - Norwich City's star centre forward - was, he replied: "Is he from Finland? I sincerely hope Norwich City will stay up. Is Teemu a player?"

The prime minister was in Norwich on a visit to the International Aviation Academy and also told this newspaper he would pledge cash to get the A47 dualled and urged police in Norfolk to crackdown on drug gangs using the controversial stop and search method.