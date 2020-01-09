New £1m fund could bring boost for Norfolk community groups

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

A £1m per year fund could be created to boost community schemes across Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council's mooted social infrastructure fund could provide grants of between £100,000 and £500,000 to groups wanting to invest in new community facilities.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader Andrew Proctor, said: "Each year, we receive requests to fund community buildings and facilities. I'm keen to strengthen our communities, by launching an annual fund, with clear rules, that groups can bid to."

Community schemes previously supported by the county council include a £500,000 investment in community sports facilities through the Community Sports Foundation at The Nest and £500,000 for EACH's palliative care centre for children, in Framingham Earl.

The county council's Conservative-controlled cabinet will consider whether to create the fund, part of next year's £282m capital budget, on Monday.