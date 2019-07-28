Booklet marks 100 years of local Labour Party
Labour Party
North Norfolk Labour Party has released a booklet marking the organisation's centenary.
Author David Russell put together the publication, called The Banner Bright, which details the history of the local party.
It tells the story of local Labour MPs, as well memories of members, past party workers, and candidates.
On July 23, Mr Russell presented £100 to the Trunch Methodist Chapel, raised through him signing copies of The Banner Bright.
He said: "The links with the North Norfolk Labour Party and its methodist MPs Edwin Gooch and Bert Hazell - both Agricultural Workers Union presidents - and its former agent Arthur Amis, and member of the Trunch Branch of the union - whose long service badge I wear with pride today - are well recorded in The Banner Bright."
He added: "They gave their all for the Labour Party in North Norfolk and should not be forgotten."