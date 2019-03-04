Search

Bill of nearly £170,000 to replace Norwich Riverside Leisure Centre’s boilers

04 March, 2019 - 16:44
Almost £170,000 needs to be spent to replace the boilers at Norwich’s Riverside Leisure Centre.

A recent survey of the boilers at the Wherry Road centre, managed by Places for People on behalf of Norwich City Council, identified they were nearing the end of their operational life.

The council had been budgeting to replace the boilers over five years and had set aside £12,000 in its budget towards that.

However, one of the boilers has now failed and there is a risk the other could follow.

So councillors have agreed to increase the budget by £156,000, so both the boilers can be replaced this month.

The centre is 16 years old and it is the council’s responsibility to replace end-of-life plant and mechanical equipment at the centre.

Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources, said: “When you are providing a facility such as a pool you have to factor in that it will have maintenance costs.”

The council will also have to spend nearly £300,000 to replace historic railings surrounding the city’s main cemetery.

In its budget, City Hall set aside £142,000 in each of the years 2020/21 and 2021/22 to replace the railings around Earlham Cemetery, which the city council owns.

