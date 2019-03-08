Search

Advanced search

'Lamentable and offensive': Bishop of Norwich blasts Tories over 'JFC' advert

PUBLISHED: 19:57 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:57 06 September 2019

The new Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham Usher speaks at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham Usher speaks at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A religious leader in Norfolk has launched a scathing attack on the Conservatives following the release of a "lamentable" and "deeply offensive" advert.

The Tories have faced criticism for the advert which depicted Jeremy Corbyn as a chicken, continuing a jibe aimed at the Labour leader by Boris Johnson in Westminster earlier this week.

On Friday the Conservatives' Twitter account shared the doctored image of a feathered Mr Corbyn with the caption: "Hey (KFC), we've found an even bigger chicken than you."

The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, took to Twitter to express his disgust at the advert which included a caption reading "JFC" - a reference to food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), but also online slang for "Jesus F****** Christ".

Mr Graham said: "The @conservatives have produced many statesmen and women of dignity and still have a few among their MPs, but their 'JFC' advert is lamentable and, given its meaning in social media slang, is deeply offensive to Christians. Why not get the dignity back and raise the debate?"

Conservative Party undated handout photo from their latest advert showing the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a chicken. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday September 6, 2019. In a dig at Mr Corbyn's decision to block a general election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson branded the Labour leader a Conservative Party undated handout photo from their latest advert showing the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a chicken. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday September 6, 2019. In a dig at Mr Corbyn's decision to block a general election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson branded the Labour leader a "gigantic chlorinated chicken" in the House of Commons on Wednesday. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Chicken. Photo credit should read: Conservative Party/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Another critic of the advert was former Conservative Alistair Burt, who had the whip removed this week for defying the government over plans to block a no-deal Brexit.

"Please stop this stuff," he tweeted. "We are better than this."

However, Conservative Party chairman and Essex MP James Cleverly encouraged the advert.

"Thinking about what to have for lunch," he tweeted sharing the image. "Large bucket of boneless (certainly spineless) JFC (Jeremy's Frightened & Chicken) perhaps."

In response, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who co-chaired the Conservatives between 2010-12, tweeted: "This James is silly playground behaviour. We are in the middle of a national crisis and this is our response. How can grown men reduce themselves to this level of silliness. What has become of this great party of ours."

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the Tories are "distracting from their chaotic leadership and lack of mandate with bad policies and even worse jokes".

KFC appeared to distance itself from the advert by referencing talk radio station LBC, well known for its political discussion.

"This is KFC not LBC don't @ me," the company's UK account tweeted.

Most Read

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

‘Lamentable and offensive’: Bishop of Norwich blasts Tories over ‘JFC’ advert

The new Bishop of Norwich Rt Rev Graham Usher speaks at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rubbish remains on Sundown Festival site one week after event

The rubbish at the Royal Norfolk Showground a week after festival goers arrived for Sundown Festival 2019. Photographed Friday afternoon September 6. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists