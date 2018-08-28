Bin collections back to normal schedule in Waveney

The three wheelie bin scheme as used by households in Waveney. Picture: Bill Darnell

Bin collections are returning to their normal schedule from today (Monday) following changes over the festive period.

With bin collection days for people across East Suffolk changing over the festivities, householders in Waveney have been reminded they can find details about wheeled bin collections and the usual schedule online.

With Waveney District Council operating a three bin scheme and alternate weekly collections, waste is collected on a two-week rotational basis.

One week the rubbish is collected in the black wheelie bin to go to the Energy from Waste plant at Great Blakenham and then the next week the material for recycling in the blue and green bins will be collected.

Bins must be out by 6am on your collection day.

Check your collection day, and which colour bin is due to be collected via www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/waste/waste-collections-and-disposal/refuse-collection/