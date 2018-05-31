Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Archant © 2006

Changes to bin collections in west Norfolk are being introduced in a bid to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From the week commencing Monday, April 6, food waste - usually collected weekly - will only be collected on a fortnightly basis on the same day as black bin collections, but not alongside green bin collections.

Garden waste collections will, however, be reinstated from next week.

In addition, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council has said it will not be possible to collect side waste or garden waste that has been bagged.

Residents are therefore advised to feed excess garden waste into brown bins over the next couple of collections.

Alterations are being made as the number of people in each collection crew is reduced, thus maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Hospital signs first coronavirus patient on to treatment trial

Ian Devereux, the borough council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Our refuse staff have been working really hard to keep up the usual collection service for our area.

“But with some staff self-isolating, and the new guidelines on social distancing that we must follow, we have had to change the way our weekly food waste collections happen.

“It is disappointing we will have to reduce the food waste collection, but this is because we have to reduce the number of people on each crew.

“Keeping our staff safe and preserving the core services of black and green bin collections are our priorities.”

In some areas, collection teams will need to combine food caddy waste with black bin waste and it will not be processed separately in the normal way.

MORE: ‘Money is no object’ in coronavirus fight, says health secretary

Homeowners are, however, being encouraged to continue collecting food waste in caddies - separate from general waste - in preparation for resumption of normal service.

“Disappointingly, food waste will be collected each fortnight with the black bin waste and in many cases will be sent for disposal,” added Mr Devereux.

“We aren’t happy about it, but we have no choice under the exceptional and unprecedented national circumstances in which we find ourselves.

“As soon as things return to normal, rest assured the weekly food collection will be reinstated and this will be collected and processed in the usual, environmentally friendly way.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.