Broads Authority elects its new chairman

Bill Dickson, front, the new chairman of the Broads Authority Picture: Hugh Taylor Hugh Taylor

A new chairman has been elected by members of the Broads Authority; though the body has been criticised for the way the vote was held.

At a full committee meeting of the BA, Bill Dickson was voted in as new chairman of the authority, succeeding Haydn Thirtle, who was deselected as a member by Norfolk County Council.

He was voted into the role ahead of fellow nominee Lana Hempsall, Broadland District Council's appointee.

However, some members were critical of a decision not to allow either candidate to outline their views ahead of the vote.

Vic Thomson, a Norfolk County Council appointee, had requested the two candidates be given the opportunity to speak ahead of the vote.

However, this bid was declined by Mr Thirtle, who was chairing the beginning of the meeting for the last time, who argued it would be "unfair if one of the two had not come prepared".

Mr Dickson did, however, give a speech following his selection.

Meanwhile, Matthew Bradbury was elected as Mr Dickson's vice chairman.