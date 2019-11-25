Daughter's fundraising bid after mother's tongue cancer battle

PHOTO: Big C

A Lowestoft woman has raised more than £9,000 in memory of her mother to support a charity's ambitious project.

PHOTO: Big C

Lois Elvin vowed to continue fundraising in memory of her mother Lyn, who passed away after a battle with tongue cancer in August.

The money will go towards Big C's Nearer to Home appeal, which aims to raise £500,000 to build a new centre in Dereham Road, Norwich, to support the charity's existing acute support centre in the grounds of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Lois hailed the work of the charity for their support during Lyn's seven-month battle, which came after almost a year of misdiagnosis.

She said: "It just felt like such an unfair and unjust diagnosis and one we all struggled to come to terms with.

Picture: Big C

"Mum faced every day with more strength and determination than the day before. She was the most inspirational woman I've ever met and she shaped my entire life in a wonderful way."

The 53-year-old underwent aggressive chemotherapy and daily intensive radiotherapy, travelling to the NNUH every day for several months, and would regularly visit the Big C centre at the hospital.

Lois, a project manager, said: "Big C has been truly incredible. Somebody is always there with a warm smile and a sympathetic ear and they've made this whole situation that little bit more bearable.

"During her treatment, mum and I would often sit in the Big C centre. We loved the calm environment and welcoming atmosphere.

Picture: Big C

"I would sit with a book or catch up with some work while mum relaxed with a cup of coffee.

"Mum loved it in there so much we even bought the same cushions to have at home."

During her mum's treatment, Lois led a group of friends on the Suffolk coastal challenge, walking 60 miles in two days, as well as hosting raffles, car boot sales, bake sales and quiz nights.

She also set up a memorial page after Lyn passed away in August, and plans to arrange further fundraising events including a netball tournament and a fancy dress party.

The new centre would not replace the charity's existing site, but aims to offers care and support closer to where people live, away from the hospital's medical surroundings.

It will include an area of gentle exercise classes, a large workshop kitchen for food and nutrition demonstrations, and a light and calm central seating area.

The 29-year-old said: "I have spent the past year raising funds for the Big C and it seems fitting now that Mum has passed to continue with this.

"They supported us all while Mum was unwell, and she was a big advocate for giving back.

"Without Big C's help, Mum's days would have undoubtedly been a little darker. This is for my Mum, without a doubt the strongest woman I've ever met."

To donate to Lois' memorial page, go to fundraise.big-c.co.uk/fundraising/fundraising-pages/lyn-elvin.

To donate to the Nearer to Home appeal, go to nearertohome.co.uk or donate £10 by texting BIGC to 70191.