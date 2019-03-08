Search

Advanced search

Revealed: Full list of road closures for Big Boom fireworks display and Norwich City home game

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 October 2019

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden

Archant

Details of road closures for Norwich's biggest fireworks display have been revealed - which takes place on an evening Norwich City also play at home.

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark BullimoreBig Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

The Big Boom fireworks display returns for the seventh time this year and will begin at Norwich Castle on Friday, November 8 - the same night Norwich City host Watford at Carrow Road.

Originally, the Canaries had been scheduled to take on the Hornets on Saturday, November 9, with the traditional 3pm kick-off. However after the match was selected for Sky television coverage kick-off was pulled forward to 8pm on the Friday.

As a result, Norwich City Council pulled forward the spectacular 15-minute display by half an hour to 7pm, allowing additional time for people to make their way to the ground should they wish to attend both events.

Now, with less than a month remaining until the big occasion, full details of road closures related to the event have been confirmed, which will see all regular routes back in action by the time the football finishes.

The popular event, which sends a spectacular host of booms, bangs and fizzes above Norwich Castle, attracts more than 10,000 people into the city, and with the Canaries at home it promises to be a busy evening for Norwich.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "We moved Big Boom to the earlier time of 7pm to allow more time before the Canaries kick- off.

"As with all events, the safety advisory group met to agree logistics and we have spoken to bus companies to help them plan their routes.

"It promises to be a busy night in the city with a fantastic atmosphere and we would advise people to plan journeys accordingly."

You may also want to watch:

The first closure will be Britannia Road, which closes to traffic at 5pm. Half an hour later a host of other city routes also close, including Agricultural Hall Plain, Cattle Market Street and St Giles Street.

Castle Meadow, Market Avenue, St Stephens Street and Red Lion Street close at 5.45pm before Prince of Wales Road, Tombland and Upper King Street are closed at 6.30pm

Meanwhile, usual match day closures of Carrow Road and the ring road between King Street and Clarence Road will also apply.

The full list of closures for the fireworks is as follows:

- From 5pm until 8pm: Britannia Road

- From 5.30pm until 8.30pm: Agricultural Hall Plain, Arcade Street, Back of the Inns, Bank Plain, Bank Street, Bedford Street, Bethel Street, Brigg Street, Castle Street, Cattle Market Street, Crown Road, Davey Place, Farmers Avenue, Gaol Hill, Gentleman's Walk, King Street, Little London Street, London Street, Opie Street, Orford Hill, Orford Place, Orford Street, Pottergate, Rampant Horse Street, Redwell Street, Rose Avenue, St Peters Street, St Andrews Hill, St Giles Street, Timberhill, Vincent Road, White Lion Street

- From 5.45pm umtil 8,30pm: Castle Meadow, Market Avenue, St Stephens Street, Red Lion Street

- From 6.30pm until 8pm: Prince of Wales Road, Tombland, Upper King Street.

Most Read

Two more people arrested in murder investigation - bringing total to 10

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of elderly woman discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

WEIRD NORFOLK: The case of the trees that were swallowed by the ground after human bones were found in Corpusty

The view from the track through farmland to Mossymere Wood near Corpusty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a battling 0-0 Premier League draw at Bournemouth

Fit-again duo Tom Trybull of Norwich and Onel Hernandez both saw game time in Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

Body of elderly woman discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google

Encouraging moments but Leitner lacked impact in more advanced role for City

Moritz Leitner in action for Norwich City at Bournemouth, keeping a corner alive ahead of a chance for Ibrahim Amadou Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists