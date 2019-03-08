Revealed: Full list of road closures for Big Boom fireworks display and Norwich City home game

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden Archant

Details of road closures for Norwich's biggest fireworks display have been revealed - which takes place on an evening Norwich City also play at home.

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

The Big Boom fireworks display returns for the seventh time this year and will begin at Norwich Castle on Friday, November 8 - the same night Norwich City host Watford at Carrow Road.

Originally, the Canaries had been scheduled to take on the Hornets on Saturday, November 9, with the traditional 3pm kick-off. However after the match was selected for Sky television coverage kick-off was pulled forward to 8pm on the Friday.

As a result, Norwich City Council pulled forward the spectacular 15-minute display by half an hour to 7pm, allowing additional time for people to make their way to the ground should they wish to attend both events.

Now, with less than a month remaining until the big occasion, full details of road closures related to the event have been confirmed, which will see all regular routes back in action by the time the football finishes.

The popular event, which sends a spectacular host of booms, bangs and fizzes above Norwich Castle, attracts more than 10,000 people into the city, and with the Canaries at home it promises to be a busy evening for Norwich.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "We moved Big Boom to the earlier time of 7pm to allow more time before the Canaries kick- off.

"As with all events, the safety advisory group met to agree logistics and we have spoken to bus companies to help them plan their routes.

"It promises to be a busy night in the city with a fantastic atmosphere and we would advise people to plan journeys accordingly."

The first closure will be Britannia Road, which closes to traffic at 5pm. Half an hour later a host of other city routes also close, including Agricultural Hall Plain, Cattle Market Street and St Giles Street.

Castle Meadow, Market Avenue, St Stephens Street and Red Lion Street close at 5.45pm before Prince of Wales Road, Tombland and Upper King Street are closed at 6.30pm

Meanwhile, usual match day closures of Carrow Road and the ring road between King Street and Clarence Road will also apply.

The full list of closures for the fireworks is as follows:

- From 5pm until 8pm: Britannia Road

- From 5.30pm until 8.30pm: Agricultural Hall Plain, Arcade Street, Back of the Inns, Bank Plain, Bank Street, Bedford Street, Bethel Street, Brigg Street, Castle Street, Cattle Market Street, Crown Road, Davey Place, Farmers Avenue, Gaol Hill, Gentleman's Walk, King Street, Little London Street, London Street, Opie Street, Orford Hill, Orford Place, Orford Street, Pottergate, Rampant Horse Street, Redwell Street, Rose Avenue, St Peters Street, St Andrews Hill, St Giles Street, Timberhill, Vincent Road, White Lion Street

- From 5.45pm umtil 8,30pm: Castle Meadow, Market Avenue, St Stephens Street, Red Lion Street

- From 6.30pm until 8pm: Prince of Wales Road, Tombland, Upper King Street.