Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Bid to turn pub in Norwich into flats is withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 15:10 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 18 June 2019

Lana Swift, landlady of the Dyers Arms in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Lana Swift, landlady of the Dyers Arms in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Plans to turn a Norwich pub into homes have been withdrawn - and the landlady hopes that means she gets to add to the 18 years she has been running it so far.

The Dyers Arms in Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve AdamsThe Dyers Arms in Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Proposals to convert the Dyers Arms, in Lawson Road, from a pub into four self-contained flats were lodged with Norwich City Council in April.

Applicant Building Plans Ltd, based in Honingham, had submitted plans to make changes, including a two-storey extension, which would turn the pub into two two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats.

The applicants said: "The owners of the public house have shown a significant downturn in trade and profits over the last 18 months.

"Whilst income has remained similar, costs have shown a significant increase, showing a marked downturn in profitability."

However the application has now been withdrawn. Nobody from Building Plans Ltd was available to explain why the application had been pulled.

You may also want to watch:

But Lana Swift, the landlord at the pub, said it would be "business as usual" at the pub she has run for the best part of two decades.

She said: "I have been here for nearly 18 years and I'm hoping to still be here for a while yet. When the new owners bought the pub, they said they would be putting in for planning permission, but the changes wouldn't happen until I'm ready to go.

"I received a letter from the city council saying it's been withdrawn, but I don't know why that has happened. It's business as usual for us." April also saw plans lodged to turn the closed Prince of Denmark pub in Sprowston Road into seven homes. But Grace Charles Properties Ltd, the company behind those plans, then withdrew that application.

Dan Trivedi, founder of the company, had raised the prospect the pub could yet reopen.

He had said: "In terms of the Denmark we had previously not had the right offer for some time but we're now taking another look."

"It may be that it goes slightly more down the coffee route and a family stop shop, but the atmosphere will be created by the people that go in."

The Evening News has, through the Love Your Local campaign, been urging people to make use of local pubs or risk losing them forever.

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘An immense impact’ - Sir James Dyson donates £19m for education centre at his former school

Sir James Dyson was born Cromer and joined Gresham's aged nine, attending the school from 1956 to 1965. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

‘It’s terrible, everything is gone’ - Couple devastated by fire which ripped through home

Fire crews have tackled a fire at Roughton Road in Cromer.

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

More than 24 hours of wet weather to hit region as thunderstorm warning issued

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for East Anglia. Picture: LIZ BRAY

County-wide sports day with a twist comes to Great Yarmouth beach

More than 100 kids take to Great Yarmouth beach to compete in the Secondary Alternative Sports Day. Picture: Active Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists