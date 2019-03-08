Bid to turn pub in Norwich into flats is withdrawn

Lana Swift, landlady of the Dyers Arms in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Plans to turn a Norwich pub into homes have been withdrawn - and the landlady hopes that means she gets to add to the 18 years she has been running it so far.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dyers Arms in Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams The Dyers Arms in Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Proposals to convert the Dyers Arms, in Lawson Road, from a pub into four self-contained flats were lodged with Norwich City Council in April.

Applicant Building Plans Ltd, based in Honingham, had submitted plans to make changes, including a two-storey extension, which would turn the pub into two two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats.

The applicants said: "The owners of the public house have shown a significant downturn in trade and profits over the last 18 months.

"Whilst income has remained similar, costs have shown a significant increase, showing a marked downturn in profitability."

However the application has now been withdrawn. Nobody from Building Plans Ltd was available to explain why the application had been pulled.

You may also want to watch:

But Lana Swift, the landlord at the pub, said it would be "business as usual" at the pub she has run for the best part of two decades.

She said: "I have been here for nearly 18 years and I'm hoping to still be here for a while yet. When the new owners bought the pub, they said they would be putting in for planning permission, but the changes wouldn't happen until I'm ready to go.

"I received a letter from the city council saying it's been withdrawn, but I don't know why that has happened. It's business as usual for us." April also saw plans lodged to turn the closed Prince of Denmark pub in Sprowston Road into seven homes. But Grace Charles Properties Ltd, the company behind those plans, then withdrew that application.

Dan Trivedi, founder of the company, had raised the prospect the pub could yet reopen.

He had said: "In terms of the Denmark we had previously not had the right offer for some time but we're now taking another look."

"It may be that it goes slightly more down the coffee route and a family stop shop, but the atmosphere will be created by the people that go in."

The Evening News has, through the Love Your Local campaign, been urging people to make use of local pubs or risk losing them forever.