Bid to re-open demolition threatened former club as a community centre
PUBLISHED: 15:57 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:57 10 December 2018
It was at the heart of the Harleston community for 30 years, and now the former Apollo Club could be saved and reopened.
The Apollo, which hosted hundreds of christening celebrations, wedding receptions, wakes and parties, as well as some of the world’s top darts and snooker players for tournaments, closed on New Year’s Eve 2016. In August South Norfolk Council granted permission for its demolition.
Now Hope Church, based in Diss but which holds meetings in Harleston, is in talks to buy the disused former function venue at Mendham Lane.
Administration manager Kim Boardman said: “In Harleston we don’t have a base; we currently meet in the school, so we have been looking for a number of years to find a building.
“We would be looking to replicate what we do in Diss, obviously church meetings but also things like mother and toddler groups, kids clubs and community lunches. Also if we are able, hiring out of wedding receptions and other functions like it always used to be.”