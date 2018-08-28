Search

Advanced search

Bid to re-open demolition threatened former club as a community centre

PUBLISHED: 15:57 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:57 10 December 2018

Former owners Anne Jary and her daughter, Belinda Farmer, at the Apollo Club at Harleston before it closed in 2016. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former owners Anne Jary and her daughter, Belinda Farmer, at the Apollo Club at Harleston before it closed in 2016. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

It was at the heart of the Harleston community for 30 years, and now the former Apollo Club could be saved and reopened.

Hope Church is in talks to buy thre former Apollo Club at Harleston to re-open for meetings and community use. Picture: Denise BradleyHope Church is in talks to buy thre former Apollo Club at Harleston to re-open for meetings and community use. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Apollo, which hosted hundreds of christening celebrations, wedding receptions, wakes and parties, as well as some of the world’s top darts and snooker players for tournaments, closed on New Year’s Eve 2016. In August South Norfolk Council granted permission for its demolition.

Now Hope Church, based in Diss but which holds meetings in Harleston, is in talks to buy the disused former function venue at Mendham Lane.

Administration manager Kim Boardman said: “In Harleston we don’t have a base; we currently meet in the school, so we have been looking for a number of years to find a building.

“We would be looking to replicate what we do in Diss, obviously church meetings but also things like mother and toddler groups, kids clubs and community lunches. Also if we are able, hiring out of wedding receptions and other functions like it always used to be.”

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Powering on to compete with the best

Some of the Norwich City Powerchair Football squad, with Mike Coleman third from left, and Tracey Coleman standing second from right. Picture submitted
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast