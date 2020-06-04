Search

Relief after bid for new homes near congested streets is turned down

PUBLISHED: 16:54 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 04 June 2020

Plans for homes at the back of shops in Colman Road have been rejected. Pic: Google Maps.

Plans for homes at the back of shops in Colman Road have been rejected. Pic: Google Maps.

Google Maps

A controversial bid which would have seen nine homes built next to a parade of Norwich shops has been rejected - to the relief of neighbours.

Cosmichome Limited had asked Norwich City Council for permission for the new flats and mews houses near the shops on Norwich’s ring road at Colman Road.

The company, having withdrawn a previous bid for 12 homes at the site, wanted to demolish existing buildings and put in three new retail units, with five flats on two storeys above them.

They also wanted to demolish 10 garages at the back of the parade to build four two-storey mews houses.

In documents lodged with City Hall, the applicant’s agents Brooks Murray, said: “The proposed development is based on a thoughtful design process; justifying the design of the proposal in terms of its impact on the character and visual amenities of the surrounding area and how it produces well designed, high quality living environments for future occupiers.”

But people living nearby did not agree. There were 11 objections to the proposal from people living in homes in and around North Park Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Concerns raised included that the area already suffers from congestion, including from delivery lorries serving the shops and takeaways and that the homes would overshadow other properties.

And officers at the city council used delegated powers to reject the application.

They said new homes would be a boost to the local housing supply, but added: “It is a proposal which has not been well designed in response to its surroundings, would provide a poor standard of amenity for future occupiers, would harm valued trees and does not satisfactorily promote sustainable travel or mitigate existing issues of congestion and parking.”

Neighbours were pleased at the rejection. One man said: “I’m so relieved the council has put pedestrian safety and the quality of housing first.

“The proposed mews houses’ front doors would have opened on to a congested street. Residents would have been met with the sight of the bins of the shops and cooking smells from takeaways.

“The loss of the garages would also have been a real blow to local residents and businesses.”

