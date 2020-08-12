Search

Here’s where Norwich and Norfolk’s new cycle lanes could be if £2.2m bid succeeds

PUBLISHED: 11:11 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 12 August 2020

New cycle lanes will be created in Norfolk if a bid for £2.2m of government cash is successful. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New cycle lanes will be created in Norfolk if a bid for £2.2m of government cash is successful. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

More than £2.2m is being sought to pay for new cycle lanes, pedestrian crossings and bike parking to help people travel safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk County Council has bid for the cash through the second tranche of the government’s emergency active travel fund - set up to make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to get around,

Projects the council wants money for - which would be spent in this financial year - include new cycle lanes in Norwich and Great Yarmouth and cycle parking in King’s Lynn, Yarmouth and market towns.

The council also wants to make some temporary traffic restrictions which have been introduced due to coronavirus permanent in Norwich, Diss and Harleston.

Schemes include:

• £574,000 for a mandatory cycle lane on Mile Cross Road in Norwich, from Aylsham Road to Havers Road, with a pedestrian crossing upgraded. A further £23,000 is sought for a cycle lane south of the roundabout on Mile Cross Road.

• A mandatory cycle lane and pedestrian crossing upgrade on Norwich’s Ipswich Road, from Daniels Road to St Stephens Road, at just under £170,000.

• A £300,000 plus mandatory cycle lane in Heartsease Lane, Norwich, from Rider Haggard Road to Plumstead Road roundabout.

• A £72,000 new mandatory cycle lane in St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andrew, between Margetson Avenue and Thor Road, along with an upgrade to the pedestrian crossing.

• A £140,000 cycle lane in Great Yarmouth’s Jellicoe Road, from the A149 to the Racecourse.

• Just under £125,000 to upgrade a pedestrian crossing in Gaywood Road, King’s Lynn.

The government has indicated that Norfolk could get £1.5m, but having got about £100,000 less than hoped for in the first tranche of the government cash, the council has submitted what it calls an “ambitious” bid for the second lot.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We’re currently awaiting the outcome of our recent bid for the second phase of the government’s emergency active travel fund.

“Our focus this time is on value for money schemes that we can implement this financial year, to help cyclists, as well as pedestrians.”

The council has prioritised the schemes it wants the money for, but has no current plans to fund any shortfall, although it would look for future funding opportunities.

