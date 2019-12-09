Search

Advanced search

Norwich one of 12 cities vying for millions of pounds to transform transport

PUBLISHED: 12:25 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 09 December 2019

Changes would be made to Castle Meadow if the mutli-million pound bid is successful. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Changes would be made to Castle Meadow if the mutli-million pound bid is successful. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A bid for millions of pounds to bring about the biggest changes to transport in and around Norwich for a generation has been lodged with the government.

Thickthorn Park & Ride could be set for expansion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThickthorn Park & Ride could be set for expansion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And council bosses are expecting to find out in March whether the Greater Norwich area will get a share of the government's £1.2bn Transforming Cities fund.

Greater Norwich could also get a share of a separate £90m Future Mobility Fund to cut single occupancy car use.

Councillors agreed to back the Transport for Norwich bid last month and the application has now been submitted to the government.

The wishlist which has been submitted includes proposals for:

Heartsease Fiveways roundabout could be improved if a multi-million pound bid to the government is successful. Photo by Simon Finlay.Heartsease Fiveways roundabout could be improved if a multi-million pound bid to the government is successful. Photo by Simon Finlay.

- Changes to Castle Meadow, St Stephens Street and Red Lion Street. Pavements would be widened and lay-bys created for buses to pull into

- Expansion for Thickthorn park and ride - so new bus services could run from there to Norwich Research Park

- Improvements for pedestrians between St Stephens Street and City College Norwich

You may also want to watch:

- A new public transport route to connect Norwich Airport to the airport industrial estate, providing a key link to the International Aviation Academy

- New bus priority measures to and from Norwich Airport, from Wymondham to Norwich, on Dereham Road towards Easton and in the Sprowston area.

- A new cross-valley transport link to connect the UEA to Norwich Research Park

- More than 30 new 'mobility hubs' - where people would head to use various sorts of public transport

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Exploring whether to make Thorpe Road, between Riverside Road and Lower Clarence Road, at Norwich railway station bus, cycle and pedestrian access only

- Potentially removing the traffic lights on Grapes Hill roundabout

- Improvements to the Heartsease Fiveways roundabout.

The submission is for £75m, £90m or £162m worth of projects, with Norwich one of 12 cities competing for the cash.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: "A lot of hard work and effort has been spent on this application and I'm pleased it has gone in.

"I am confident we are in a good place and look forward to a positive outcome in March."

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder embraces Norwich City youngster Todd Cantwell following his side's 2-1 win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists