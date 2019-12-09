Norwich one of 12 cities vying for millions of pounds to transform transport

Changes would be made to Castle Meadow if the mutli-million pound bid is successful. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A bid for millions of pounds to bring about the biggest changes to transport in and around Norwich for a generation has been lodged with the government.

Thickthorn Park & Ride could be set for expansion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Thickthorn Park & Ride could be set for expansion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And council bosses are expecting to find out in March whether the Greater Norwich area will get a share of the government's £1.2bn Transforming Cities fund.

Greater Norwich could also get a share of a separate £90m Future Mobility Fund to cut single occupancy car use.

Councillors agreed to back the Transport for Norwich bid last month and the application has now been submitted to the government.

The wishlist which has been submitted includes proposals for:

Heartsease Fiveways roundabout could be improved if a multi-million pound bid to the government is successful. Photo by Simon Finlay. Heartsease Fiveways roundabout could be improved if a multi-million pound bid to the government is successful. Photo by Simon Finlay.

- Changes to Castle Meadow, St Stephens Street and Red Lion Street. Pavements would be widened and lay-bys created for buses to pull into

- Expansion for Thickthorn park and ride - so new bus services could run from there to Norwich Research Park

- Improvements for pedestrians between St Stephens Street and City College Norwich

- A new public transport route to connect Norwich Airport to the airport industrial estate, providing a key link to the International Aviation Academy

- New bus priority measures to and from Norwich Airport, from Wymondham to Norwich, on Dereham Road towards Easton and in the Sprowston area.

- A new cross-valley transport link to connect the UEA to Norwich Research Park

- More than 30 new 'mobility hubs' - where people would head to use various sorts of public transport

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Exploring whether to make Thorpe Road, between Riverside Road and Lower Clarence Road, at Norwich railway station bus, cycle and pedestrian access only

- Potentially removing the traffic lights on Grapes Hill roundabout

- Improvements to the Heartsease Fiveways roundabout.

The submission is for £75m, £90m or £162m worth of projects, with Norwich one of 12 cities competing for the cash.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: "A lot of hard work and effort has been spent on this application and I'm pleased it has gone in.

"I am confident we are in a good place and look forward to a positive outcome in March."