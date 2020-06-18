Controversial bid for 291 homes set to be decided for second time

Controversial plans to build 291 new houses on the outskirts of Dereham are set to be approved by Breckland Council for a second time.

The new houses would be built on land off Shipdham Road, Westfield Road and Westfield Lane in Toftwood and were put forward by planning consultancy firm Lanpro, on behalf of developer Glavenhill Strategic Land.

Breckland’s planning committee first granted permission in November 2018, despite more than 200 objections to the original proposal and significant opposition from Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman and Dereham Town Council (DTC).

In a revised report from Breckland Council’s planning department, it said: “It is considered appropriate, given the significant period that has passed since the previous committee resolution, to bring the application back to committee.

“This follows a public re-consultation with all neighbours and statutory consultees.”

The application includes the demolition of the existing railway bridge and construction of a replacement two-way bridge, as well as a proposed roundabout within the site.

The proposal also offers 40pc on-site affordable housing, more than £20,000 to library services, £1.2m towards education and almost £100,000 towards the NHS.

DTC raised concerns about the additional traffic that would be added to the town’s road network, which it said was “already over capacity”.

Norfolk’s Highways department acknowledged that some junctions in Dereham were congested, particularly around Tavern Lane.

In a new report, it said: “The traffic from the proposed development would not lead to an unacceptable impact on highway safety and would not lead to a severe impact on the road network.

“Therefore the highway authority continues to have no objection.”

The developer also received concerns that a cycling assessment was not included in the original application.

Now, Glavenhill will provide links to connect the development to National Cycle Route 13, which connects Fakenham with Tower Bridge in London.

The application will be put before Breckland councillors on Monday, June 22.