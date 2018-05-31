Search

Bid for 4,600-home garden village could be revived in years to come

PUBLISHED: 15:04 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 17 January 2020

Honingham Thorpe could yet be home to a new garden village - but not yet. Picture: Nick Butcher

Honingham Thorpe could yet be home to a new garden village - but not yet. Picture: Nick Butcher

The prospect of a 4,600-home garden village in Norfolk has not been ruled out - despite officers not recommending it be part of a blueprint for where thousands of homes could be built.

Green city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreen city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Over the past two years, the Greater Norwich Development Partnership - made up of Norwich City Council, Broadland District Council, South Norfolk Council and Norfolk County Council - had invited landowners to put forward sites where new homes can be built by 2038.

Previous plans had already identified where more than 35,000 new homes could be built in Greater Norwich, but the new draft plan needed to include about 8,000 extra, bring the total to almost 45,000.

Three sites which were put forward as potential garden villages were in Silfield, Hethel and in Honingham Thorpe.

Clarion Housing Group is behind the Honingham Thorpe proposal and has said it wanted to create a mix of social rent, shared ownership, private sale, built-to-rent and the potential for self-build plots over nearly 900 acres of land.

Clarion has said it would include a country park, employment space and a nature reserve, along with new transport links, schools and health facilities.

However, the draft plan, which the public will be consulted on from later this month, states: "No new settlement is proposed at this time as a significant proportion of the allocated sites are strategic scale commitments of 1,000 homes plus and the establishment of any new settlement is likely to take a long time.

"The longer-term development of a new settlement could be a suitable option in the future. This should be considered in the next review of this plan."

At a meeting of Norwich city council's sustainable development committee this week, Mike Burrell, Greater Norwich planning policy team leader, said the Honingham Thorpe scheme could yet happen.

He said: "That's a very interesting proposal. We are not saying no to it, but we are saying not at the moment."

But Green city councillor Denise Carlo said: "Honingham would be utterly reliant upon people using cars. It was put in that location to help make the case for the NDR Western Link.

"It's been taken out for the time being but developments in Taverham and Costessey have been put in there to compensate."

