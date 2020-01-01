Fears of extra pressure on surgery as decision due over extra homes

Fears have been raised that adding more homes to a development of hundreds of houses will heap extra pressure on doctors.

Revised plans for 304 homes off Holt Road, in Horsford, are due to be discussed by councillors next week - but parish councillors want the scheme to be rejected.

David Wilson Homes got permission for 259 homes on the site in 2017 and a number of houses have already been built in the Kingfisher Meadow development.

But the revised application seeks permission from Broadland District Council for 45 more homes - taking the total to 304.

Horsford Parish Council, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and Drayton Medical Practice, which runs Horsford Surgery, have all objected.

The medical practice said: "The council will be all too aware of the pressures on general practice at the moment and 304 extra dwellings in Horsford, along with other previously approved developments, will place an increasing strain on resources, particularly at our Horsford Surgery."

The parish council is "totally opposed" to the application, saying the amount of recreational land has been cut - against the Horsford Neighbourhood Plan.

Jim Graves, clerk to the council, said: "The parish council totally and unanimously rejects this application to increase the size of the David Wilson Homes development with the consequent loss of recreational space."

Lisa Starling, who represents Horsford and Felthorpe on Broadland District Council, said: "Residents in Horsford feel that they have had more than enough of their fair share of development, particularly at the east of Horsford."

The committee will meet to discuss the application on Thursday, January 8.

Despite the objections, officers are recommending powers be delegated to the council's head of place to approve the scheme, pending conditions and legal agreements.

Officers say Horsford is a "sustainable location for new development" and it is up to health providers, primarily NHS England, to manage the impact of extra homes on GPs.

Officers added: "The additional housing will provide additional financial contributions towards off-site informal and formal open space."