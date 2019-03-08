New glamping site could open just metres from BeWILDerwood

Amber Wykes, whose glamping franchise could open a new site next to BeWILDerwood. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2013

Families enjoying the heights and sounds of one of the county's most adventurous tourist attractions may soon also be able to camp overnight a stone's throw away.

Action from the launch of the new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the launch of the new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

An application has been lodged with the Broads Authority to use a woodland clearing close to BeWILDerwood in Hoveton as a 10-pitch glamping site.

Norfolk-based glamping franchise Amber's Bell Tent Camping is hoping to open a new site within the Hoveton Estate, at Plum Tree Grove, next door to the attraction.

The site would become the sixth to open under the franchise and would make use of the existing parking facilities at BeWILDerwood, which this month opened a new treetop attraction.

Amber Wykes, founder of Amber's Bell Tent Camping, said: "For my customers, it really is a no-brainer to have a site a two minute walk from one of the United Kingdom's premier tourist attractions.

"The site itself is fantastic and I hope if it is approved it will help bring more tourism to the area and support the Broads as a whole."

The decision over the proposals rest with the Broads Authority, which will consider the application at a planning committee next week.

Jack Ibbotson, the authority's case office for the application, has recommended the committee give the green light to the scheme - though with conditions.

He said: "The limited scale of development, and significant distance separating the proposed 10 pitches from the neighbouring residential dwellings is such that any impact would be limited."

Mr Ibbotson added that neighbours have raised concerns that the site could attract hen and stag parties, however said there was no indication in the application that such activities would be promoted.

He added: "The proposal does not provide any additional amenities such as an on-site bar which could be considered to promote such activities and this permission relates only to the site for glamping.

"Whilst campsites do attract various groups, families and individuals, there is no evidence this specific proposal would result in behaviour other than that which is usual for a campsite."

Ms Wykes said that if the permission is granted the new site could be up and running in July.