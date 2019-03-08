Closure-threatened city bars to discover their fates at review hearings

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:22 17 April 2019

Bermuda Bob's Rumshack and Karishma in Norwich are facing licensing reviews on Thursday. Picture: Lauren Cope/Ella Wilkinson

The fates of two city bars threatened with closure over noise complaints will be sealed on Thursday.

Bermuda Bob's Rumshack and Karishma are each facing licensing reviews over excessive noise from their locations on Timberhill and Prince of Wales Road in Norwich respectively.

At separate hearings on Thursday afternoon, members of a Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee will consider whether or not to strip the venues of their licences over the complaints, which were brought about by neighbours.

In the case of Bermuda Bob's, the complaints have come from the Cutter family, which includes Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderer's pub opposite the bar.

Mr Cutter, his wife Sherie and son Jake live in the flat above the pub and have raised concerns over the level of noise from the venue - particularly in the early hours of the morning.

However, Bermuda Bob's - which has followed in the footsteps of its predecessor the Owl Sanctuary as a live music venue - has received an outpouring of support from the city's music scene.

These have included representations from the Open Youth Trust, Access Creative College and Black Shuck Creative, all of which praise its role in supporting local music and arts.

The bar, which opened in October, is owned by brothers Brad and Mike Baxter, who also own Gonzo's Tea Room on London Street.

Mike Baxter said: “I know some on the council may see this as just some bar, but I hope you see we don't operate like many others - we're not a drinking hole.

“Our goal is to mirror community spaces like the Playhouse and Norwich Arts Centre and while we rely on selling drinks to operate we strive to be more about that in everything we do.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood-themed bar Karishma is facing the same anxious wait to discover if it will be able to keep its licence.

Mo Ali, Karishma manager, said he has already spent hundreds of pounds on noise limiting equipment and hoped a resolution could be met at the hearing.

Bermuda Bob's hearing takes place at 2.15pm on Thursday April 18, with Karishma's following at 4.15pm.

