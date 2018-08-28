Search

Frustration as council fail to name road after town hero - despite public survey

PUBLISHED: 12:20 07 February 2019

Beccles artist Joe Crowfoot.

Archant © 2010

A £7m relief road has still not been named after the beloved artist it was intended to honour as those responsible for the signs claim they were not aware they needed to install them.

Robert Rous, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk opens the new £7m Beccles Southern Relief Road. Picture: Nick ButcherRobert Rous, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk opens the new £7m Beccles Southern Relief Road. Picture: Nick Butcher

In September last year the Beccles Relief Road was officially opened following years of campaigning.

By joining the A145 London Road to Ellough Road, the 1.2 miles road provides HGVs with an alternative route and reduces congestion and pollution within the town.

Prior to the road’s opening Beccles Town Council conducted a survey, at the insistence of Waveney District Council (WDC), to give people of the town the opportunity to name the road.

An overwhelming public vote decided the road should be known as Joe Crowfoot Way – in honour of much-loved artist from the town.

Official opening of the new £7m Beccles Southern Relief Road. Picture: Nick ButcherOfficial opening of the new £7m Beccles Southern Relief Road. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mr Crowfoot, who died in 2017 following a battle with cancer was known for his mesmerising nautical paintings and his ability to capture the wonder of the seas and skies.

Beccles mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw told of the town’s frustration that its wishes had been ignored.

She said: “Beccles Town Council has clear information initially telling us to consult with the public.

“It’s bizarre there has been no action taken, it’s something we were encouraged to do.

Official opening of the new £7m Beccles Southern Relief Road. Picture: Nick ButcherOfficial opening of the new £7m Beccles Southern Relief Road. Picture: Nick Butcher

“It’s frustrated to be asked to do something then just be ignored.”

Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw added: “It’s nice to have an artist represented rather than a politician or scientist – he was important to the people of Beccles.

“If it doesn’t happen it will be incredibly annoying.”

However when contacted, WDC said they were completely unaware of the request to name the road.

A spokesman for WDC said: “We have not yet received a request to install new road name signs at this location however as soon as we do, we can begin work to erect them.”

Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw said she was not surprised by this revelation as confusion has surrounded the project from the start.

She added: “The very people who asked us to do it can’t tell us what the process is for naming the road - it’s a very odd situation.

The mayor hopes the news will put pressure on the council to now come good on their word “so what the public want is put in place”.

