Search

Advanced search

Cars banned from town centre streets as shops reopen

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 04 June 2020

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A market town will begin pedestrianising business areas to let shops and restaurants safely reopen while allowing social distancing.

One possible option for the pedestrianisation of Beccles roads. Photo: East Suffolk Council / Beccles Town CouncilOne possible option for the pedestrianisation of Beccles roads. Photo: East Suffolk Council / Beccles Town Council

From Monday, June 15, a number of shops have been given the go-ahead to reopen so long as distancing is observed.

Beccles Town Council has now approved temporary road traffic measures to ban vehicles from using part of New Market alongside a portion of either Blyburgate or Hungate in order to give businesses a chance to continue trading while ensuring the safety of customers when they reopen, with the streets expected to be used as outdoor seating areas.

Makeshift plans agreed by the town council on Tuesday, June 2, also show temporary one-way systems for pedestrians and widened footways will be created elsewhere to ensure 2m distance can be kept between those visiting the town centre.

READ MORE: Could cycling solve ‘historic congestion problems’ in our towns?

Another possible option for the pedestrianisation of Beccles roads. Photo: East Suffolk Council / Beccles Town CouncilAnother possible option for the pedestrianisation of Beccles roads. Photo: East Suffolk Council / Beccles Town Council

While safety was the priority, councillors said they hoped the one-way systems and pedestrianised streets would have the added benefits of reducing traffic and parking in the town centre, while encouraging locals to walk and cycle more.

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said the plans were broadly approved in order to “give businesses the confidence to open and people the confidence to come into town again”.

She added: “It is an ideal time for experimentation with reduced traffic and schools closed, and the consequence of not acting could be far worse for our local economy.”

The council stressed the plans had only been approved “in principle and are subject to change”, making clear temporary barriers would be put in place before June 15 to “be bold and experimental”. If the measures are successful they could become permanent.

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick ButcherBlyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Plans for 220 new village homes set for green light

The interim plans were drawn up by county councillors Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw and Mark Bee, alongside East Suffolk councillors Graham Elliott and Caroline Topping after consultation with nearby businesses and public transport operators.

Mr Bee said: “It’s about stimulating the environment as people emerge from lockdown.”

Cycle and pedestrian access will also be improved to the town's schools. Photo: East Suffolk Council / Beccles Town CouncilCycle and pedestrian access will also be improved to the town's schools. Photo: East Suffolk Council / Beccles Town Council

If businesses or residents experience any issues with the temporary measures when installed, they are urged to give feedback to the council.

The county councillors will then bid for a portion of a £220,000 pot for regenerating towns and villages in East Suffolk to implement the measures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Family ‘put through hell’ after six years of damage to cars by neighbour

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, has been sentenced following six years of criminal damage to his neighbour's property. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Country estate putting on Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival

Visitors at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Solidarity over George Floyd’s death is one thing, but doing something about it would mean more

A woman holds a banner during a Black Lives Matter protest rally as it passes near to Victoria Station, London in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Picture: PA
Drive 24