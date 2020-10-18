Search

Council to consider petition calling for scrapping of town centre closure plans

PUBLISHED: 13:56 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 18 October 2020

Planters in New Market, Beccles, were illegally removed and damaged. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

A petition calling for the scrapping of plans to temporarily pedestrianise a town centre is to be considered by councillors.

Beccles Town Council will consider the calls, backed by 1,594 business owners, residents and visitors, at an extraordinary meeting held on Zoom on Tuesday, October 20.

The petition is a late addition to the meeting agenda, which also includes proposed changes to the current experimental traffic order, which has seen New Market shut for a number of months in a bid to aid social distancing.

Councillors are set to consider going ahead with changes agreed at an earlier meeting in August, which would see the parking bays between Greggs and Barclays closed to widen the pavement, while reopening the road to traffic from Mondays to Thursdays, at an estimated cost of £18,000.

Planters placed to close the road were illegally moved and damaged last week.

