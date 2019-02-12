Search

Council warns community after builders waste dumped

PUBLISHED: 17:15 15 February 2019

The East Suffolk Council have told the public to dispose of their rubbish responsibly after builders waste was dumped on Hulver Road in Ellough. Picture: East Suffolk Council

Archant

The community have been warned they could be fined thousands of pounds and slapped with a criminal record for fly-tipping.

“Waveney Norse visited the site and gathered evidence which could help to identify those responsible. Then, using a digger and a skip, they removed the waste to be properly disposed of. Picture: East Suffolk Council“Waveney Norse visited the site and gathered evidence which could help to identify those responsible. Then, using a digger and a skip, they removed the waste to be properly disposed of. Picture: East Suffolk Council

The East Suffolk Council have told the public to dispose of their rubbish responsibly after builders waste was dumped on Hulver Road in Ellough.

In a post to Facebook, the council said an investigation in underway to find who is responsible for the rubbish dump.

“Waveney Norse visited the site and gathered evidence which could help to identify those responsible. Then, using a digger and a skip, they removed the waste to be properly disposed of.

“To enable this work to take place, it was necessary to close the road completely.

“Fly-tipping is unpleasant, unnecessary and shows a complete disregard for other people, wildlife and the environment. There is no excuse for this behaviour and using the evidence found at the scene, we will endeavour to prosecute if possible.

“Removing the waste, and closing the road, was ultimately costly to the taxpayer,” the post read.

