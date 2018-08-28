Search

Block of flats and houses to be built on former hospital site

PUBLISHED: 21:34 06 February 2019

New homes will be built at the former Northgate Hospital site, bordering Beaconsfield Road, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Caroll

New homes will be built at the former Northgate Hospital site, bordering Beaconsfield Road, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Caroll

Archant

Plans for 69 homes to be built on a former hospital site have been given the green light.

The homes, which will comprise of 14 two-bedroom flats and 55 houses, will be built on land that was previously part of the Northgate Hospital complex in Great Yarmouth.

The 1.6 hectares of cleared site borders with Northgate Street, Beaconsfield Road car park and Churchill Road with the hospital located at the south of the land.

The application had originally proposed building 76 homes but this was reduced following comments by the Environment Agency to remove the ground floor flats due to flood risks.

The plans were approved by the Yarmouth council’s development control committee on Wednesday night despite concerns raised by some councillors about flooding in the area.

Councillor Malcolm Bird said in 2017 there had been “tremendous” flooding at the end of Northgate, adding: “It was horrendous the form of sewerage we had to endure.”

But councillor Tony Wright said he was confident that Anglian Water had put in a sufficient system in the area to deal with flooding issues.

He added: “They have taken on board all the comments, and I just think is this site going to lie dormant as it is, or will it be used for a good purpose?”

Councillor Trevor Wainwright also supported the plans, pointing to the housing development’s proximity to the beach and shops.

But the proposals were not without criticism – after receiving around 11 objections from neighbours, 10 of which were to the original application and another following consultation of the revised plans.

The main objections were over the three-storey flats overlooking other houses in the area and access to the site through Beaconsfield car park, which some cited would increase traffic.

To address these concerns, the plans were amended to create access off Church Road and the block of flats were rotated at the north east corner to reduce any potential overlooking to the houses at Beaconsfield Road.

A report to the committee states: “The reorientation of the flats has mitigated the potential overlooking. The houses closest to the boundary with Beaconsfield Road are not facing the road.

“The houses that are facing the road are set back and the overlooking is not considered to be significantly detrimental to the amenities of the occupiers of the Beaconsfield Road properties.”

