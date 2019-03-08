Search

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

PUBLISHED: 22:10 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 06 November 2019

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Nick Butcher

The former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad has been selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Broadland.

The presenter, who quit his job at the station's flagship breakfast show to stand, was chosen by Conservative members at a closed door hustings event last night.

Mr Conrad said: "I am absolutely thrilled and I'm honoured.

"I'm so grateful to the association members who have bestowed upon me this honour of being their parliamentary candidate."

The former Sheringham High School student stood against the founder of outdoor adventure firm Go Ape, Jerome Mayhew, and Foreign Office counter terrorism and ISIS expert Alicia Kearns in the race to replace the veteran Tory MP Keith Simpson.

Mr Simpson, who held the safe Tory seat since 2010, announced he would be stepping down in September after voting against the government for the first time in his parliamentary career in July.

He commanded a majority of 15,816 since the 2017 election.

Speaking after the hustings, held at the Wensum Valley Hotel, in Taverham, on Wednesday, November 6, Mr Simpson said: "I'm absolutely delighted that my old friend Nick Conrad has been selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate.

"I've known him for years and he is a genuine Norfolk man."

Mr Conrad, who received Ofcom complaints after comments during a 2014 show about the conviction of footballer Ched Evans for rape that women who "don't wish to give out the wrong signals" should "keep their knickers on", said he had been asked about the comments during the hustings.

He said: "I completely messed up. I didn't demonstrate the fact that I know it's the most abhorrent crime."

He added: "I apologised at the time and I completely stand by that apology."

The former presenter will stand against Jess Barnard (Labour), Andrew Boswell (Green), Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrat) and Alex Hayes (Brexit Party).

