Search

Advanced search

Video

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

PUBLISHED: 14:26 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 05 November 2019

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad has resigned from the BBC in a bid to become a Conservative candidate in the general election.

The breakfast show host is on the party's shortlist in the Broadland constituency, held by Tory MP Keith Simpson since 2010.

Hustings for the seat will be held tomorrow night but the Broadland Conservative Association have not revealed who else is on the shortlist.

MORE: Conservatives 'spooked' by early gains for Labour

Mr Simpson announced he was stepping down in September, after voting against the government for the first time in his parliamentary career in July.

He said he would "miss the smell of greasepaint in parliament".

The MP had been in the seat since its creation in 2010, and had a majority of 15,816 in the 2017 election.

Mr Conrad has not presented his show on Radio Norfolk since last Thursday and staff were informed he had left the organisation with immediate effect.

He joined the BBC in 2007 and writes a weekly column for the Eastern Daily Press EDP.

Mr Simpson said Mr Conrad was "one of three people being interviewed tomorrow evening".

He said: "My management committee have put forward three people who I could live with.

"They all seem to be experienced, decent people and now it will all depend on how they perform tomorrow evening."

He added that whoever was selected in his seat would "have got to hit the ground running and win the election having been selected.

"You want somebody who has got some genuine links with the area, rather than 'I had an aunt who once stayed in a hotel in Reepham'."

And he said he hoped the successful candidate would continue "issues I've been campaigning on - dualling the A47, the health service, care of the elderly and the state of our schools."

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Road set to close for six weeks for pavement works

Drivers are set to face delays because of road works. Picture: Chris Bishop

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Whale seen off Norfolk coast was ‘the size of a small fishing boat’

A humpback whale is believed to have been seen off Cley in Norfolk Picture: Wikipeadia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists