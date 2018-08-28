Search

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

PUBLISHED: 15:04 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 07 February 2019

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

A small village north of Dereham could potentially grow in size after plans for 40 new homes were submitted for approval.

Plans have been drawn up for homes to be built on green land located south of Two Fields Way in Bawdeswell with vehicle access from Hall Road.

But concerns have been raised over the lack of amenities in the village, which has one school, a pub, a garden centre and a population of around 800 people.

The application, made by house builders Abel Homes, was submitted to Breckland Council’s planning committee with recommendations for approval.

Of the 40 homes planned for the site around 20pc will comprise of affordable housing - lower than the council’s provision of 40pc on sites capable of housing five or more properties.

The proposal is for primarily a two storey development with two areas of open space - one located at the front of the site adjacent to Two Field Ways and a second area located to the south east of the site which will incorporate a pumping station.

The plans have been met with some criticism, with objectors stating the village would not be able to sustain more homes.

In a report to the planning committee, Bawdeswell Parish Council rejected the application on the basis of the village lacking a doctor’s surgery and pharmacy and the lack of public transport to Dereham or Reepham which are the closest towns.

“The post office is only open twice a week. The new application will not relieve burden on infrastructure,” it added.

Villagers raised concerns of the additional traffic the housing will bring to Hall Road and the potential noise levels of the pumping station.

One person wrote: “Villagers do not deserve to have 40 unwanted dwellings forced upon them in a beautiful, happy, small village.”

The report states the pumping station will be some distance away from any neighbouring properties - around 15 metres - and that it will be screened with a 1.8m high brick wall.

The report continues: “In the emerging local plan, Bawdeswell is proposed to become a local service centre, with some growth proposed.  “This site is included as a preferred site allocation for housing development within the council’s Preferred Site Options.”

The matter will be discussed at Breckland Council’s planning committee meeting on Monday, February 11 at 9.30am.

