Search

Advanced search

Mental health refuge to go ahead despite noise and parking fears

PUBLISHED: 13:47 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 03 June 2020

The property on Bawburgh Lane which is to be turned into short-term supported residential accommodation for people with mental health issues. Picture: Google Street View

The property on Bawburgh Lane which is to be turned into short-term supported residential accommodation for people with mental health issues. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

A mental health refuge is to be set up in a residential area, despite neighbourhood fears over noise and parking problems.

Plans to set up Holly House, a short-stay mental health refuge on Bawburgh Lane, in Costessey, have taken a vital step forward, after councillors agreed to grant the project planning permission.

The application, put forward by the mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind, was debated at a meeting of South Norfolk Council’s planning committee, held on Wednesday, June 3.

And the scheme, which was recommended for approval, was met with “significant opposition” from neighbours, who feared the site would act as a “small hotel” and cause on-street parking problems.

During the meeting, which was held remotely via Zoom, Julie Rackham, of Bawburgh Lane, told councillors she was speaking on behalf of a group of objectors.

“The front will look like a car park,” she said. “This is a quiet, dog-walking lane.

READ MORE: Mental health refuge set for approval, despite ‘significant’ opposition

“This is not an appropriate location - the neighbours will be extremely impacted. It will look like a small hotel.”

And she added: “The neighbours are scared because of the mental health issues.

“Mind provides a smoking area in the garden 24/7. There will be staff walking, and people talking, crying, swearing and shouting in the middle of the night.

“They are also going to do activities in the garden.

You may also want to watch:

“It will be a huge increase in noise and nuisance.”

READ MORE: ‘It will cause uncertainty and anxiety’ - Neighbours’ fears over plans to turn house into short-term mental health support base

But Cheryl O’Sullivan, head of services for crisis interventions at the charity, said: “We are a local charity that has been supporting people who experience mental health crises for over 50 years.

“It will be for people who are ready to look at their recovery.

“They will be lower level and everyone will be assessed properly.

“Mind have years of experience managing services like this. We have one in Norwich which has run for more than 18 years and this is also in a residential area.”

Terry Laidlaw, ward member for Old Costessey, said “significant local opposition hadn’t been adequately dealt with”.

He added: “I believe my support should go to the neighbourhood.”

But Vic Thomson, planning committee chairman, said due to the current pandemic, support facilities were more important than ever, and added: “I think with support locally this will work.”

The committee voted three to two in favour of the proposals.

READ MORE: Mental health refuge set for approval, despite ‘significant’ opposition

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hospital reduces coronavirus wards as patient numbers fall

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has reduced the number of

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Crack cocaine and cannabis seized as police raid homes

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Five fire crews tackle house blaze for nearly three hours

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firms owed millions by builder could get ‘small’ payout back

Chalcroft's offices in King's Lynn (left) closed in February 2019 when the firm went into administration. Pictured right is Chalcroft's former chairman and shareholder Mark Reeve. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

Holiday park accused of ‘exaggerating’ visitor numbers by posting photo of Finnish beach

Waxham Sands Holiday Park. Photo: Adrian Judd

Earlier lockdown could have cut virus deaths by more than 85pc says UEA expert

Prof Ian Harvey. Photo: Bill Smith

Test drives now unaccompanied as Norfolk’s car showrooms reopen

Valeter and driver, Piotr Kulas, sanitises one of the cars as Richard Nash Family Car Centre reopens with Coronavirus safety measures in place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside this ‘stunning’ home on the Norfolk Broads once featured by the BBC

This four-bedroom family home in Upton near Acle is on the market at a guide price of �550,000. Picture: Pymm & Co
Drive 24