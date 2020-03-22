Search

Advanced search

Bat safety warnings redacted from ecological survey into NDR impact

PUBLISHED: 06:36 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:36 22 March 2020

Warnings about the impact of the NDR Western Link on bats were redacted from an ecological survey commissioned by the county council: Picture: Archant

Warnings about the impact of the NDR Western Link on bats were redacted from an ecological survey commissioned by the county council: Picture: Archant

Archant

Warnings that the planned western link for the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) would place an endangered bat species in jeopardy were deleted from an ecological report into the £205m road.

In January, Norfolk County Council published a report into how the road, which is now known as the Broadland Northway, had impacted on the welfare of barbastelle bats - one of Britain’s rarest mammal breeds.

The report was compiled by consultants Mott MacDonald and at one stage included warnings from ecologist Charlotte Packman, who said in it that the western link “has significant potential to negatively impact” a barbastelle colony in the Wensum valley.

However, before the report was submitted by Mott MacDonald and published to the council’s website, these warnings were redacted from the report.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council told The Guardian that references to the Norwich Western Link project had been removed because they were “outside the scope of the work” it commissioned Mott MacDonald to complete.

You may also want to watch:

They said: “The original ‘one year after’ report for the Broadland Northway was to report on that project. There were a number of references to the Norwich Western Link project that were outside the scope of the work that we commissioned Mott MacDonald to complete.

“However, the relevant survey details that related to the [western link] project were made available to the county council’s [western link] project team and its consultant, WSP.”

A spokesman for Mott MacDonald echoed the council’s statement that the original report was outside of the scope of the commission.

They said: “A revised report relating to the NDR was prepared that removed the information so that it met the original client brief.

“However, recognising the usefulness of the out-of-scope information to the clients future scheme, we provided this to the council.”

Meanwhile, the council also confirmed that should the £153m western link through the Wensum Valley go ahead, it would not be considering bat gantries similar to those on the NDR.

The county council spokesman added: “Currently a range of mitigation proposals are being considered for the Norwich Western Link, including underpasses and green bridges designed for bats.”

Most Read

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

MP urges Londoners not to use their Norfolk second homes

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?

Richard Ross (inset) on what to do if coronavirus has damaged your ability to pay car PCP. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Parkdean Resorts shuts bars and restaurants but holiday parks remain open

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

MP urges Londoners not to use their Norfolk second homes

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Bat safety warnings redacted from ecological survey into NDR impact

Warnings about the impact of the NDR Western Link on bats were redacted from an ecological survey commissioned by the county council: Picture: Archant

Rare civil war document discovered in Norfolk house clearance to go under the hammer

The Norfolk Civil War letter which is to be auctioned at Keys. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

‘I am not that crazy’ - City fan Warne on where football ranks amid coronavirus outbreak

Norwich City fan and Rotherham United chief Paul Warne has revealed two of his squad are self-isolating with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Drive 24