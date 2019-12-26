Plans for new Norfolk village homes could go ahead despite bat fears

Plans for more than a dozen new homes in a Norfolk village are set for approval early next year.

Proposals to build 13 homes in Fleggburgh, Great Yarmouth, will be considered by a planning committee in early January.

The scheme, which would see a residential development of 13 dwellings, estate roads, private drive, garages and parking built north of the village, is for outline planning permission.

The location previously housed a bowling green, which is no longer in use.

Detailed plans for the 1,485 hectare site, currently used as a garden and paddock, would follow at a later stage in the process.

Councillors have been recommended to approve the plans, which will be discussed at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) on Wednesday, January 8.

Fleggburgh Parish Council said they support the application, had concerns about the impact on village traffic, especially at Rollesby Road, the density of housing at the development and the overwhelming of neighbouring local residents.

While there were 14 letters of objection submitted to the council from nearby residents, who outlined concerns about wildlife, sewage spills, flooding, safety issues and amenities.

A report, published ahead of the meeting, said objections include bats being recorded in the area, fears the sewage system would not be able to cope with spills, worries over safety issues when exiting Tretts Lane from Rollesby Road, the impact on badgers, foxes, deer and kingfishers and increased risk of flooding.

Other objections included: "The doctors is already too busy [and] there are few village amenities.

"The school will not be able to cater for the additional children.

"There is no village shop. Public transport is poor. Local roads cannot cope."

But in response to concerns about wildlife, council officers said there were no proposals to remove any trees.

They stated: "The absence of loss of any areas for roosting make the potential for disturbance minimal, although it would be of benefit to restrict external lighting to ensure that the development does not cause excessive light pollution.

"Measures to ensure protected species are not disturbed should be investigated and adopted."

They added that bats have been recorded foraging in the area.