Closed city road on course for reopening at end of month

Signs in the city inform road users that Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut from January. Pic: Dan Grimmer Archant

A city road which has been closed to traffic for more than two months for works is on course to reopen at the end of March, despite staff absence slightly delaying its completion.

A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon A message asking people to show respect to road workers has been put in place at Bank Plain. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Bank Plain has been shut in both directions since the middle of January as part of a £2.75m traffic revamp of the Prince of Wales Road, with traffic diverted through other routes.

The closure had been scheduled to last until March 27, but this date has been slightly delayed as a result of staff shortages.

A Transport for Norwich spokesman said: “Bank Plain is largely complete and was due to fully reopen on March 27 but has been pushed back slightly due to some staff shortages in relation to traffic signal testing.

“Our contractors are still working and present and will now be focusing on the final phase of the project involving re-paving works around the central area of London Street.”

Castle Quarter boss Robert Bradley Pic: Archant Castle Quarter boss Robert Bradley Pic: Archant

Another phase of the scheme, which consisted of resurfacing and reconfiguring a bus lane on Agricultural Hall Plain, has already been completed.

The spokesman added: “The lane changes and resurfacing on Market Avenue were all completed on schedule and have been well received by the public.

“The improved crossing facilities on Agricultural Hall Plain have already been reopened to pedestrians and cyclists and routes for all traffic should be back in operation by March 31.”

The changes to the lanes, which lead up to the Castle Quarter’s car park, saw a bus lane shifted and the addition of a lane specifically for those using the centre’s car park.

Robert Bradley, centre manager of Castle Quarter, said: “The traffic improvements we have seen are very much to be welcomed.

“We have experienced a reduction in traffic queues around the entrance to the Castle Quarter car park, which has the knock on effect improving access for our customers.

“The traffic flow is noticeably better, not just for cars but for buses and bicycles in the area too. We are delighted the council has taken such a positive and receptive attitude throughout the planning of these changes.”