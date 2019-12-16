City centre road to close for weeks as part of £2.5m revamp

Traffic will not be able to use one of Norwich city centre's main roads for up to 11 weeks when it closes as part of a £2.5m revamp.

Work at Bank Plain/London Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer Work at Bank Plain/London Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Bank Plain will be closed in both directions from Monday, January 13 to Friday, March 27, while work continues on the Transport for Norwich scheme in the Prince of Wales Road area.

Nearby Bank Street will also be closed at its junction with Bank Plain, while the Upper King Street/Agricultural Hall Plain bus lane will be shut.

Council officers say the work on Agricultural Hall Plain will see the footpath widened, a new segregated cycle lane on approach to Castle Meadow, along with better access for cyclists travelling from Upper King Street to King Street and vice-versa.

The traffic islands will also be realigned and a continuation of the shared use footpath/cycleway from Prince of Wales Road to the junction with King Street created.

Bank Plain, Agricultural Hall Plain and Market Avenue will be resurfaced, while traffic signals are going to be renewed.

Buses travelling from Anglia Square towards the city centre will be diverted via Prince of Wales Road/Rose Lane/ Market Avenue to get to Castle Meadow.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for motorists with access to the St Andrews Car Park via the inner ring road and Westwick Street only.

A spokesman for Transport for Norwich said: "Our next phase of work to improve bus journey times and facilities for pedestrians and cyclists accessing the city centre will get under way early in the new year.

"We appreciate this will cause some frustration for affected drivers, but hope the advance warning will help people to plan alternative routes where necessary and reduce the impact on the network."

Related work on Bank Plain and London Street started in October last year.

That project is seeing improvements made to a section of London Street. Further work there and on Opie Street will follow from April next year.

The schemes are being paid for from money obtained through the Transforming Cities Fund, a pool of money created by the Department for Transport to fund regeneration projects.

Council officers are waiting to find out whether millions more will be awarded for a string of further transport schemes.

A decision is expected in March next year.