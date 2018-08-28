Search

Advanced search

Absentee councillor evicted after failing to attend meetings for SIX months

PUBLISHED: 15:22 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 22 November 2018

Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Photo: Archant Library

Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

A councillor who did not attend a single meeting in more than six months has been removed from his post.

Baljinder Anota, who was borough councillor for the West Winch ward of West Norfolk Council, last attended a meeting on May 10, 2018.

Under the council’s rules, if a councillor fails to attend any meetings in a six month period, they cease to be a member.

This period expired on November 10, meaning Mr Anota’s post is now vacant.

At a full council meeting next week, it will formally be declared vacant by the council.

However, with less than six months remaining until the next local elections, he will not be replaced until May.

A report to the council says: “Officers have undertaken thorough checks of attendance records and minutes of meetings. There is no record of Cllr Anota attending a meeting between May 10 and November 10, 2018.”

Mr Anota has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Video You can now get takeaway Christmas dinners in Norwich

Matthew Kemp, owner of Urban Munch Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast