Absentee councillor evicted after failing to attend meetings for SIX months

A councillor who did not attend a single meeting in more than six months has been removed from his post.

Baljinder Anota, who was borough councillor for the West Winch ward of West Norfolk Council, last attended a meeting on May 10, 2018.

Under the council’s rules, if a councillor fails to attend any meetings in a six month period, they cease to be a member.

This period expired on November 10, meaning Mr Anota’s post is now vacant.

At a full council meeting next week, it will formally be declared vacant by the council.

However, with less than six months remaining until the next local elections, he will not be replaced until May.

A report to the council says: “Officers have undertaken thorough checks of attendance records and minutes of meetings. There is no record of Cllr Anota attending a meeting between May 10 and November 10, 2018.”

Mr Anota has been contacted for comment.