Camping pods to feature at expanded campsite near rural Norfolk castle

14 November, 2018 - 14:03
The proposed extension to the camping field at Baconsthorpe Meadows Campsite. Picture: FROM PLANNING SUPPORTING STATEMENT

Archant

Plans have been made to expand a north Norfolk campsite nearby a centuries-old castle.

Under the scheme, Baconsthorpe Meadows Campsite would increase its 53 camping pitches to 63, and also install six camping pods on farming land next to the current site at Pitt Farm, the Street.

The site, east of Holt, is close to Baconsthorpe Castle, a 15th century home surrounded by a moat.

Under the plans submitted to North Norfolk District Council, the campsite would continue to operate on a seasonal basis from the third week of March until the end of October.

The camping pods would provide “simple living and sleeping” accommodation, and occupants would use the main campsite’s washing and toilet facilities.

Retroactive planning permission has also been requested for toilet and washing facilities, play equipment and a small shop already on the site, which the owner had believed were covered by an existing planning permission.

