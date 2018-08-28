Search

Speed cameras could still be installed on A149

PUBLISHED: 09:58 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:20 15 November 2018

Average speed cameras on the A17 near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Average speed cameras on the A17 near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Average speed cameras could still be installed on the A149 between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

Cameras can monitor average speed in all weathers Picture: Archant

Plans to install the so-called yellow vultures on the busy Norfolk oast road were announced last year, when the devices went live on the A17 between Lynn and Sutton Bridge.

A report said multiple cameras would be placed at Knight’s Hill, Castle Rising, Babingley and on the Dersingham bypass.

Work was set to start in May but has not been carried out. Now a request made under the Freedom of Information Act to find out why reveals cameras are still on the agenda.

Officials refused to provide copies of internal correspondence regarding the cameras.

Cameras on the A149 near Stalham Picture: ArchantCameras on the A149 near Stalham Picture: Archant

But they added: “A report will be taken to the January 2019 environment, development and transport committee on the Norfolk safety camera partnership decision making process which includes, specifically, the proposed A149 average speed cameras.” It said the report, which would be made public, would “agree a process for determining the county council’s position on proposed new schemes” and “agree a way forward in terms of the specific proposal to install speed cameras on the A149”.

The route which would be monitored includes the stretch which winds through part of the Royal Estate at Sandringham.

Officials said the A149 north of King’s Lynn had a high rate of crashes, many of which were caused by excessive speed.

Average speed devices can detect any kind of vehicle speeding including motorcycles. They scan both lanes in all weathers, day and night.

ANPR cameras log the number plate of vehicles passing through the system, with time taken between two fixed camera points used to calculate the average speed.

