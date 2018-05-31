Search

Anger as council attempts to oust members - despite objections from public

PUBLISHED: 15:32 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 12 February 2020

Attleborough Town Council will decide on Monday if two of its councillors should be ousted. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Tensions are rising in a Norfolk town after a motion was filed to oust two councillors from their positions.

On Monday, February 17, Attleborough Town Council will discuss removing councillors Taila Taylor and Edward Tyrer from their roles on the council, after eight of their colleagues signed a motion supporting the move.

The wording of the agenda does not make it clear which positions the councillors could be removed from, but Mr Tyrer is the current vice-chair of the council.

Ms Taylor said she was blindsided by the motion and did not know it had been filed until the agenda was released on Tuesday.

It's unclear as to the reasons behind the motion.

She went on: "Obviously I'm devastated, this is completely unexpected. I'm the third-longest standing councillor and was elected by people in the town. From the number of people who have been in touch, it feels like I have the public backing, which speaks volumes."

Many in the town have been vocal in their support of the two councillors.

Pauline Hughes, who lives in Attleborough, said: "Taila Taylor is born and bred in Attleborough and has the good of the town in mind at all times. Many people will tell you she is one of a few councillors that are out in the town most weekends doing stuff. The other councillor ousted with her is also a very good man and is 100pc for the town and how our money is being spent."

Attleborough town council stated that the public and press will be excluded from the meeting, sparking calls on social media for a protest by members of the public.

Ms Taylor added: "Holding this meeting in private and not allowing us to have any support does not seem fair. Residents have a right to be there."

Attleborough town council, the mayor of Attleborough and Mr Tyrer have all been approached for comment.

Do you live in Attleborough? Send your thoughts to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

