Attempt was made to stop public vote being held on warring council’s future

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 23 July 2020

A parish meeting to discuss the future of Attleborough Town Council was held at Connaught Hall. Picture: Archant

A parish meeting to discuss the future of Attleborough Town Council was held at Connaught Hall. Picture: Archant

Archant

A bid was made to stop a vote being held into the future of a warring town council, it has been revealed.

Attleborough town clerk Gina Lopes. Photo: Sonya DuncanAttleborough town clerk Gina Lopes. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Attleborough Town Council was left in turmoil following a series of bitter rows and disputes.

The in-fighting culminated in a saga which saw former deputy mayor Edward Tyrer and fellow councillor, Taila Taylor, accused of “bullying” council staff - allegations the pair have always strongly denied - and a committee was set up to investigate the row.

Ms Taylor is also a district councillor at Breckland Council.

New leadership was elected at the town council, after more than 200 residents came together at a parish meeting in March to call for the resignation of all eight councillors, via referendum-style votes known as parish polls.

READ MORE: ‘What goes around comes around’ - outgoing mayor launches staggering attack on councillors and residents

Philip Leslie and Beverley Bulmer were appointed mayor and deputy mayor at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, July 20.

But now emails obtained via a Freedom Of Information Act request, have revealed Gina Lopes, town council clerk, challenged whether the parish polls meeting had been legally convened - and if the result could avoid being implemented.

In an email dated March 20, she said: “Our solicitor advised prior to the meeting it was his understanding it was not legally convened.”

You may also want to watch:

And on March 23, the council’s solicitor Nicolas Hancox said: “I hope Breckland’s lawyers agree with my opinion and all talk of a parish poll can be quashed.”

READ MORE: Warring town council sent ‘extraordinary’ legal letter over row meeting

He said: “I’m sure Attleborough does not want to get into judicial review litigation.”

Reviews are a process of legally reversing a decision made by a government body, and typically cost tens of thousands of pounds.

Rhodri Oliver, chairman of Breckland Council’s scrutiny committee, said he was “shocked”.

Mr Oliver, who led the March meeting, said: “To have Ms Lopes, who is unelected and paid for by the public, working so closely with Mr Hancox to prevent the public having a vote is outrageous.

“It is wrong on so many levels – trying to stop the public having a say, spending more of residents’ money on fees and again carrying this all out in secret.”

He called for a “full independent investigation” into the situation.

While Tristan Ashby, district councillor for Attleborough, said Ms Lopes’ actions could “not be allowed to stand”.

Ms Lopes was contacted for comment but did not respond ahead of publication.

READ MORE: Councillors deny claims of ‘harassment, bullying and intimidation’ after meeting chaos

