Search

Advanced search

Council spends £660 on security and thousands on legal costs amid 'bullying' row

PUBLISHED: 06:00 10 March 2020

Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch have accused councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of

Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch have accused councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of "harassment, bullying and intimidation'. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Breckland Council

Archant Norfolk Photographic

A council at the centre of a row over bullying allegations has spent £660 on security for two heated meetings and thousands on legal costs in recent months.

Attleborough Town Council convened amid the ongoing 'bullying' saga which has seen Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer removed from committee duties. Picture: ArchantAttleborough Town Council convened amid the ongoing 'bullying' saga which has seen Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer removed from committee duties. Picture: Archant

Attleborough Town Council (ATC) convened on Monday evening for an adjourned meeting after one last week was abandoned after just three-and-a-half minutes.

The council had blamed the premature closing on 'jeering and heckling' from the public, who were left disgruntled after public participation was omitted from the agenda.

It comes amid controversy over allegations of 'harassment, bullying and intimidation' against councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer, who have been removed from council committees and barred from becoming mayor for two years. The pair have strongly denied the allegations.

At Monday's meeting, amid obvious unrest, townsfolk were finally given an opportunity to question ATC over its handling of the issues.

Taila Taylor Taila Taylor "categorically denies" allegations of bullying made her against her and fellow Attleborough town councillor, Ed Tyrer. Picture: Breckland Council

After mayor Tony Crouch informed the public that interjections would not be permitted, Mervyn Beales - a member of the public - began the public participation section by asking: 'When is the bullying supposed to have started?'

Following deliberation between town clerk Gina Lopes, council solicitor Nicholas Hancox and Mr Crouch, the latter responded: 'We're not going to answer that.'

Mr Beales added: 'Is that surely not what this problem is all about? If - as the council has publicised - this started two years ago, it should have been resolved a year ago.

You may also want to watch:

'Has every councillor present seen definite written evidence of the allegations of bullying?'

Mr Crouch answered: 'As this is a staff issue, I'm not discussing it in an open forum.'

When asked again whether he was prepared to answer questions on the issue, Mr Crouch firmly responded: 'No.'

MORE: Protesters rally in support of councillors accused of 'bullying'

Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch (pictured) has accused Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch (pictured) has accused Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of "bullying". Picture: Archant

Debbie Lane, another attendee, added: 'Is it normal procedure to have a paid lawyer at every council meeting and do you think it's a good use of council funds?'

She was promised a written response to her query.

Later on, as members scrutinised the council's financial matters, it was revealed more than £13,750 has been spent on Mr Hancox's services in recent months, with another £660 spent on hiring security staff for two previous meetings.

Miss Taylor said: 'Last week it was stated a re-election would cost approximately £10,000 - that's £4,000 cheaper [than the solicitor's cost].'

Ed Tyrer has been removed from committee duties by Attleborough Town Council following claims of Ed Tyrer has been removed from committee duties by Attleborough Town Council following claims of "bullying" that he says are completely untrue". Picture: Attleborough Town Council

However, Mrs Lopes highlighted Mr Hancox's employment for other council matters as a contributing factor to the cost.

MORE: Police investigate malicious communications report towards town council

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

New case of coronavirus in east of England as UK count rises to 319

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

A14 lorry drivers hit back against ‘elephant racing’ criticism

Andrew Papworth's column on 'elephant racing' lorries provoked sharp debate. Picture: ARCHANT HIVE

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Coronavirus: Businesses urged to plan for cases of the virus in Norfolk

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign on TV screens in the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Norfolk police spend £11.5m on overtime in three years

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by this newspaper has revealed that a total of £11.5m has been spent on more than 500,000 hours of police overtime in the last three years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Idah and Drmic. This could be your time at City

Adam Idah is firmly in Daniel Farke's thoughts for Norwich City's league and cup run in Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Environment Agency warns of ‘difficult decisions’ to protect Broads from flooding

Thurne Dyke Mill on the river Thurne. Inset left: Flash flooding in 2014 in Hemsby. Inset right: Kellie Fisher from the Environment Agency. Picture: Ian Burt/James Bass/Neil Didsbury.
Drive 24