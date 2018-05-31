Search

Advanced search

Council disappointed it was unable to discuss 'delicate human resources issue' due to protesters

PUBLISHED: 12:21 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 19 February 2020

Attleborough town mayor Tony Crouch walked out of the council meeting on Monday night. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Attleborough town mayor Tony Crouch walked out of the council meeting on Monday night. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A town council at the centre of a row over alleged bullying said it was "disappointed" that protesters had prevented it from discussing whether two of its members should be removed from their positions.

An extraordinary meeting of Attleborough Town Council descended into chaos on Monday night when more than 50 people protested at proposals to remove two elected councillors, Taila Taylor and Edward Tyrer - from positions within the council.

On Tuesday, it emerged the proposal was made by other members of the town council after staff at the council made claims of bullying against the pair, which Ms Taylor "categorically denied".

READ MORE: Bullying allegations emerge in town council row

Since the meeting Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch had remained quiet on the issue, but on Tuesday evening their solicitor, Nicholas Hancox, released a statement expressing the council's "disappointment" with the incident.

You may also want to watch:

In it, he writes that "despite a resolution lawfully excluding the press and public" from the meeting, "about sixty" people refused to leave the council meeting room, even when asked to do so by police.

Mr Hancox said the discussion concerned "a delicate human resources issue" and that opening the meeting to the public would "not have been fair on the Council employees involved".

He went on: "Despite a resolution lawfully excluding the press and the public from yesterday's meeting (the Council's legal power is in section 1 of the Public Bodies (Admission to Meetings) Act 1960), about sixty members of the public refused to leave the council meeting room - even when encouraged to do so by a police sergeant in uniform. The matter due to be discussed by the council is connected with a delicate human resources issue and it would not have been fair on the council employees involved to debate such matters in public."

The meeting was adjourned after Mr Crouch left the building.

READ MORE: 'Our town is a laughing stock' - Town hits out at council following 'shambles' of a meeting

Vera Dale, councillor and former town mayor, assured the crowd the rearranged meeting would "not happen behind closed doors".

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Crouch said: "We have not yet arranged a date for the resumption of this meeting, but I am expecting our meeting to be reconvened within a few weeks."

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

‘Pages of negativity’ - Hair salon says no to gossip mags after death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews. Photo: George Catchpole

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

How silent discos are making dementia patients ‘smile for first time in years’

Carers and residents at St John's House Care Home, Norwich, dance at a silent disco. Photo: Fiona Mawby

Council disappointed it was unable to discuss ‘delicate human resources issue’ due to protesters

Attleborough town mayor Tony Crouch walked out of the council meeting on Monday night. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Don’t miss out on County Farms opportunities, young farmers are told

Duncan Slade and Tom Proctor of Norfolk County Council joined Downham Market Young Farmers' Club (YFC) to discuss opportunities on the Norfolk County Farms estate. Picture: Luke Wing

Norfolk climate activists charged over protest to dig up Trinity College lawn

Trinity College lawn in Cambridge after Extinction Rebellion activists dug it up in an attempt to draw attention to the college's
Drive 24