Town council to reconvene for meeting abandoned over 'jeering' and 'heckling'

Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch have accused councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of "harassment, bullying and intimidation". Picture: Sonya Duncan/Breckland Council Archant Norfolk Photographic

A town council locked in a 'bullying' saga which has seen two members stripped of their roles is set to reconvene for a much anticipated meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taila Taylor "categorically denies" allegations of bullying made her against her and fellow Attleborough town councillor, Ed Tyrer. Picture: Breckland Council Taila Taylor "categorically denies" allegations of bullying made her against her and fellow Attleborough town councillor, Ed Tyrer. Picture: Breckland Council

Attleborough Town Council last gathered for a full council meeting on Monday, March 2, where members of the public had been looking to grill councillors over accusations of "harassment, bullying and intimidation" against Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer.

But, with public participation not included as an item on the agenda and therefore not considered, those in attendance voice their dismay at not being permitted to ask questions of the council.

Long-serving politician and Breckland councillor, Keith Martin, was among those to raise concerns, stating: "I have been here 37 years, representing Attleborough, and we have always had public participation."

Amid a heated atmosphere, mayor and chairman Tony Crouch elected to adjourn the meeting to a later date - just three-and-a-half minutes after it had begun.

Security blocked the public and press from entering Attleborough Town Hall on February 27 as the future of Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer was discussed. Picture: Archant Security blocked the public and press from entering Attleborough Town Hall on February 27 as the future of Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer was discussed. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

In a subsequent statement, ATC said the meeting had been abandoned due to "jeering and heckling" from the public, while Mr Crouch told protestors to "consider what they are doing."

The council will now come together for a rearranged meeting at 6pm on Monday (March 9) evening, when the council will look to 'agree a resolution that the meeting be adjourned to allow the public to speak'.

Supporters of Miss Taylor and deputy mayor Mr Tyrer are expected to use that opportunity to scrutinise the council over the ongoing saga, which has seen police called to several meetings as a precautionary measure.

Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch (pictured) has accused Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of "bullying". Picture: Archant Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch (pictured) has accused Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of "bullying". Picture: Archant

Despite the pair strongly denying all allegations of bullying, eight councillors have already passed a resolution removing them from council committees and barring them from becoming mayor for two years.

That decision was made at a private meeting on February 27, for which the council hired security to prevent protestors from entering the town hall.

Meanwhile, police say they are investigating a report of malicious communications towards the town council, adding that enquiries are "ongoing". ATC has refused to comment on the police investigation.