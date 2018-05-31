Coronavirus: Referendum to decide future of divided council put on hold
PUBLISHED: 12:58 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 01 April 2020
A referendum which could see voters call for the resignation of their town’s divided council has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, during a town council meeting fraught with emotion, more than 200 people demanded parish polls following a row over bullying allegations within Attleborough Town Council (ATC).
But amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the polls have been delayed and will not take place until further notice.
ATC had become embroiled in a heated saga after two members, Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer, were accused of a campaign of “harassment, bullying and intimidation” - allegations they strongly deny.
But eight members of the 15-strong council - including the mayor, Tony Crouch - supported a motion to remove Miss Taylor and Mr Tyrer from their committee roles.
At the meeting at Connaught Hall led by Breckland district councillors for Attleborough, Tristan Ashby and Rhodri Oliver, parishioners approved two parish polls - referendum-style questions requiring a yes or no answer.
The wording of the first poll - approved almost unanimously, with one abstention - was: Should all serving town councillors of Attleborough Town Council immediately resign to allow for new elections of Attleborough Town Council?
Parish poll results are not legally binding and town councillors would not have to resign even if parishioners voted in favour.
A second, unanimously approved, parish poll read: Should there be an investigation into whether or not the council is following its rules and procedures?
The poll proposals were lodged with Breckland Council, whose responsibility it is to decide whether a valid process had been followed before putting the questions to the public.
But the district council has put the referendum on hold amid the pandemic.
In a joint statement, Mr Ashby and Mr Oliver said: “It is really important to protect people during this crisis and so there is no doubt this is the right decision.
“More than 200 people turned out to make sure that Attleborough residents are be allowed to give their views on the current town council.
“We wish everyone the best in the meantime and look forward to us being able to have these parish polls once it is safe to do so.”
